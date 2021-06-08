Thick-It® Brand Launches Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages

"It's our mission to enhance life for people with dysphagia and those who love them," said Chris Glenn, director of sales, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., which produces the Thick-It® brand of products. "New Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages offer a convenient, enjoyable way to provide necessary liquids to those with swallowing difficulties."

Committed to improving the quality of life for patients with dysphagia, the Thick-It® brand also recently created a free Summer Guidebook with ideas for recipes, activities, and more.

Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages are available on Amazon and for facility use through McKesson, Medline, and other regional distributors. For more information and to find products near you, visit thickit.com and follow the brand on Facebook (Facebook.com/ThickIt), Instagram (@thick.it), and LinkedIn (Thick-It® Nutrition Innovation for Dysphagia).

About The Thick-It® Brand

Thick-It® is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., based in Muscatine, Iowa. We are committed to researching, innovating, and educating on dysphagia nutrition products. The Thick-It® product line includes xanthan- and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, ready-to-drink beverages, and ready-to-eat puréed foods made from real food ingredients, available online and at pharmacies nationwide as well as for foodservice and facility use through North American and international distributors. For more details, visit thickit.com

SOURCE Thick-It®