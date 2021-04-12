Thielsch Names Two to Leadership Positions

Hebert and Graziano succeed Thomas Lent, who passed away suddenly last fall. Hebert is a highly successful entrepreneur, a published author, and a prominent member of the business community. He has served on the Thielsch Board since 2013. Graziano has been actively engaged in delivering energy efficiency services throughout his entire professional career and has served as president of the RISE Engineering division of Thielsch since 1995.

"After a national search, we are excited to select someone from our team to step up to lead Thielsch," said Hebert. "Thielsch activities are at the forefront of the most important issues of our time: the health and safety of our buildings, especially schools; energy efficiency and renewables, in view of climate change; the resiliency of our electric grid; environmental protection; and increasing opportunities for indoor growing environments. Thielsch is continuing to deploy resources from across its multiple groups to offer comprehensive solutions to our clients, and we are confident that Vin Graziano and our team can further build on the results we have achieved to date."

Graziano said, "I have been privileged to work with the staff at RISE Engineering and our customers for many years, and I am honored to assume this expanded role. The work of Thielsch in health and safety, power supply resiliency, environmental testing, and agri-business has much in common with the efficiency and renewables work of RISE. Thielsch Group will continue to make even more of a difference in the lives of our employee-shareholders, their families, our customers, and our community – I am excited by the prospects."

Speaking on behalf of the board, Hebert said, "We very much appreciate what Vin and RISE have brought to the Thielsch Group since joining us twenty-five (25) years ago. Our conviction that Thielsch is a powerful resource to help meet our time's important challenges has never been stronger. We find ourselves and our world at an inflection point, and Vin Graziano is the right person to help us achieve even greater heights."

Contact: Vincent R. Graziano

Company URL: www.thielsch.com

Phone: +1-401-784-3700

Thielsch Group, Inc. is an employee-owned firm that provides integrated engineering, technical, and laboratory services in the energy, environmental, power generation, water, and process industries. The company employs over 600 people and is headquartered in Cranston, Rhode Island, with offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Florida and Texas.

SOURCE Thielsch Engineering

