Thighstop's Take on National Chicken Wing Day: 'Save a Wing, Eat a Thigh'

On one of the more popular food holidays among fans and foodies alike, Thighstop is determined to keep the celebration going by offering two free bone-in thighs with qualifying purchases* on July 29. Available through Thighstop.com or DoorDash, the two free bone-in thighs are available sauced and tossed in fan's choice of Wingstop's 11 bold and distinctive flavors.

"National Chicken Wing Day is an important celebration for us and we would never want fans to miss out on an exciting event for any reason," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Thighstop. "The plan is to celebrate a little differently this year by still rewarding our fans with free food while encouraging them to try our crispy, juicy thighs for the newly-created 'Thighstop Thigh Day.'"

In addition to the two free bone-in thighs deal offered on July 29, Thighstop is introducing a limited time, exclusive-to-Thighstop flavor, Jamaican Jerk BBQ. With traditional Caribbean Jerk spices, sweet BBQ sauce and a touch of heat, Jamaican Jerk BBQ is the flavor of summer and a new favorite addition to Thighstop's crispy thighs.

In celebration of Thighstop Thigh Day, Thighstop is donating $100,000 to Wingstop Charities, which actively serves youth within local communities to pursue their passions in education, arts, sports, and career development.

Thighstop, which was launched and went viral in June 2021, was created by popular restaurant brand Wingstop. Menu offerings include delicious, crispy bone-in thighs and breaded boneless thighs – a juicier take on Wingstop's popular boneless wings.

Fans can secure their bag of Thighstop via Thighstop.com or DoorDash, and can complete their thigh meal with Wingstop's signature, freshly-made ranch and blue cheese dips; fresh-cut, seasoned fries; fried corn and rolls.

Enjoy the flavor experience at Thighstop.com.

*Offer available with minimum qualifying purchase of $15. Valid on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at participating locations during normal hours on Thighstop orders placed through Thighstop.com or DoorDash within its delivery zones, subject to availability. Offer not available in-store or through any other sites, apps, or third-party delivery services purchase requirements, fees, taxes, and gratuity may apply. ©2021 WF LLC.

About Thighstop

Founded June 21, 2021, and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Thighstop is offered at more than 1,400 locations nationwide. The Thigh Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic thighs and boneless thighs, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Thighstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

For more information visit www.Thighstop.com.

