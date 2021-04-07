Thimba Media acquires UK Affiliation Website Theslotbuzz.com

WATERFORD, Ireland, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thimba Media, the iGaming performance marketing company, today delivered on one of the companies core strategic goals of growing through both organic and M&A pillars by announcing its acquisition of the UK based organic affiliation website theslotbuzz.com ("theslotbuzz").

As a result of the acquisition, Thimba Media's revenues within locally regulated markets will be approximately 40%.

The agreed purchase price for The Slot Buzz represents a multiple of approximately 3.9 times Net Income, based on current run rate. The Slot Buzz is expected to generate EBITDA of $500,000 in this financial year.

Chris Russell, CEO of Thimba said: "The acquisition of The Slot Buzz is an important strategic deal for us from the perspective that we view ourselves as a contrarian investor. When many affiliates are looking solely at the US market for acquisitions, we are looking at value markets where there is strong regulation and rule of law to govern our business stability in the coming years."

With its strong brand and community of Slots Players, theslotbuzz.com is a perfect addition to our business. We see the step as a strengthening of our commitment to locally regulated markets globally. Our next step for this asset is to grow it from a UK facing brand to a brand which focuses on locally regulated English speaking markets including the ever-regulating US market.

Mark Wadie, of site owner's Helicon One Digital Ltd, said "We are excited to be completing this sale with Thimba Media which is testament to our hard work and dedication. The Slot Buzz has achieved fantastic growth in the UK and becomes part of a company with a history of successfully growing affiliate sites across the regulated global market. We now look forward to continuing our own journey as we enter the North American markets with our new site, The Casino Heat." (https://thecasinoheat.ca)

The acquisition was settled using Thimba Media's current cash balance.

About Thimba Media

Thimba is an innovative company within iGaming and lead generation. Established in 2016, today Thimba operates a diverse portfolio of lead generation sites and iGaming Investments Globally including bestbettingcasinos.com ,casinomartini.com and minimumdepositcasinos.org. The group's aim is to grow through a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal innovation. Thimba and its investments employ some 70+ people. For more information visit thimbamedia.com

