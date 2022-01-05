Thimba Media eyes UK growth with Seven Star Digital Acquisition

WATERFORD, Ireland, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thimba Media has acquired Seven Star Digital on a cash free debt free basis to consolidate its position in the UK market.

The Irish based iGaming Lead Generation Business has strengthened its UK position following this latest Acquisition and anticipates UK revenues to reach 20% of the Groups total revenues in 2022.

"I am really happy to be able to follow up our UK acquisition in Summer 2021 with another UK focused affiliate business. The market is of specific interest to us due to its strong underlying remote gaming growth, digital penetration and stable local regulation. I believe that adding Thimba Media's commercial and operational capacity to this business will help the current team to grow the business into a market leader in the coming years." said Chris Russell, CEO of Thimba Media.

Seven Star Digital has several high performing assets including Topratedcasinos.co.uk , Topratedcasinos.ie , Compare.bet and Gamblingdeals.com . Together with an experienced operational team working from it's London base , made it an easy decision for Thimba Media to Acquire the business.

The purchase price was settled in cash on closing for a multiple of Last 12 months Revenue. The company will continue to operate independently from it's London base.

"We established and sustained a key role in the highly competitive, regulated UK market, which is no easy feat," said Luke Eales, Founder of Seven Star Digital. "Now I'm genuinely excited to watch Seven Star's next moves unfold, and I'm sure both its comparison sites and its fantastic team will enjoy further success."

Russell concluded "Having spent some time in London with the team, I am looking forward to pairing our experience in Scaling Acquisitions with the team's experience and passion for Product."

SOURCE Thimba Media