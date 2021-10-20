Thimble Expands Business Insurance to Include Roofing Contractors

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thimble , the insurtech startup that provides business insurance by the job, month or year, today announced the extension of its general liability business insurance coverage for roofing contractors.

Thimble is the first company to provide on-demand insurance options to roofing contractor professionals. Contractors can buy a policy online, in Thimble's award-winning app, or over the phone. They can obtain a quote in minutes at Thimble.com , and a Certificate of Insurance (COI) is sent to the customer immediately. This unique approach to time and technology empowers Thimble's roofing contractor customers to grow and scale their business at the pace they desire.

Under Thimble's general liability coverage, policyholders are protected from the financial consequences of claims resulting from accidents that cause third-party bodily injury or property damage, as well as personal and advertising injury. It also provides insureds with the defense and investigation of claims.

This latest expansion will provide flexible coverage to the more than 279,000 roofing contractors in the United States. The roofing contractor industry is valued at nearly $60 billion and has grown steadily over the past few years.

"There's a massive market opportunity for roofing contractors. These professionals are providing necessary and important work in our communities, and we knew it was important to expand our general liability offering to meet the needs of this growing profession," said Jay Bregman, CEO and founder of Thimble. "This expansion is furthering our commitment to empowering the country's smallest businesses to succeed on their terms."

About Thimble

Thimble is quick-thinking insurance for fast-moving businesses. It's the first business insurance provider that puts customers in control: small businesses of any size can get a policy by the job, month, or year from Thimble in minutes–and they can modify, pause or cancel coverage anytime.

Thimble protects more than 40,000 small businesses around the U.S. via general and professional liability, business equipment, commercial property, events and more. With 75% of its customers as first-time business insurance customers, Thimble has emerged as a go-to solution in the software toolkit of America's entrepreneurs. Founders Jay Bregman and Eugene Hertz are growing the $250 billion business insurance market by making it simple, scalable and flexible for new and established businesses alike. Thimble has raised over $45 million in backing from IAC and other top firms. For more information, please visit Thimble.com .

