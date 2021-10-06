Thimble Increases Business Equipment Protection for Photographers and DJs to $25,000

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals seeking Photography Insurance or DJ Insurance have more, customizable options at their disposal. Thimble , the insurtech startup that provides business insurance by the job, month or year, today announced enhanced Business Equipment Protection policies for a select group of professions.

Photographers, videographers, DJs and related professionals can now purchase up to $25,000 in Business Equipment Protection, a 5x increase from the previous coverage limit. Quotes can be obtained in under 60 seconds at Thimble.com .

"Photographers and DJs are great examples of professions where the value of your equipment grows with the business," said Jay Bregman, CEO and founder of Thimble. "That's exactly why these professionals need a customizable insurance solution that isn't one-size-fits-all. As events and gigs ramp back up for these folks, it's a critical time for Thimble to ensure we're meeting our customers' needs. Ensuring the protection of their equipment is a very important part of supporting small business growth."

Thimble launched Business Equipment Protection, which provides protection to equipment owned and/or used on the job, in February 2021 across the 200+ professions it covers and is available on Thimble Monthly policies. This increase in coverage amounts is the latest in a long line of product updates catered to the modern small business owner. From offering general liability insurance to professional liability insurance to Business Equipment Protection, Thimble remains committed to helping small businesses receive the financial shield they need to withstand everyday risks and succeed on their own terms.

Visit Thimble's website to learn more about Business Insurance.

About Thimble

Thimble is quick-thinking insurance for fast-moving businesses. It's the first business insurance provider that puts customers in control: small businesses of any size can get a policy by the job, month, or year from Thimble in minutes–and they can modify, pause or cancel coverage anytime.

Thimble protects more than 40,000 small businesses around the U.S. via general and professional liability, business equipment, commercial property, events and more. With 75% of its customers as first-time business insurance customers, Thimble has emerged as a go-to solution in the software toolkit of America's entrepreneurs. Founders Jay Bregman and Eugene Hertz are growing the $250 billion business insurance market by making it simple, scalable and flexible for new and established businesses alike. Thimble has raised over $45 million in backing from IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) and other top firms. For more information, please visit Thimble.com .

Media Contacts

Lindsey Cosgrove

Haymaker Group for Thimble

[email protected]

SOURCE Thimble

Related Links

http://www.Thimble.com

