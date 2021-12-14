Thimble Launches Event Insurance for Business Owners

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the return of in-person events following the cancellation of thousands during the height of the pandemic, Thimble *, the insurtech startup that provides business insurance by the job, month or year, today announced the launch of its new Event Liability Insurance offering. The policy will be available to customers through a modern, thoughtfully designed app and web product.

Thimble has made it possible for over 60,000 businesses to get started, get insured, and reach new milestones, and now it's making insurance simple for so many more of life's big moments.

Event Insurance is a specific type of liability coverage that protects business owners from the financial impact of risks associated with organizing or participating in a special event, including third-party bodily injury, property damage and liquor liability. Thimble's Event Insurance is applicable to both small businesses and individuals interested in hosting an event. This includes weddings, musical performances, conventions, baby showers, corporate events, parties and much more. Quotes can be obtained in minutes at Thimble.com and through the award-winning app. The policy covers events that run from an hour or up to five days, with an attendee base of up to 1,000 people.

"As in-person events are returning and businesses are continuing to recover, we knew the timing was crucial to launch our Event Insurance product," said Jay Bregman, Thimble CEO and founder. "Small businesses in the event industry have been severely impacted by the lack of events during the pandemic, so we made it our mission to ensure that Thimble serves as an important tool that empowers their comeback. We're optimistic about the growth of businesses in the event space in the coming years."

"Thimble has been a vital partner covering much of the General Liability needs of Photographers and Videographers on our platform," said Matt Bendett, Vice President of Operations at Peerspace - an online marketplace to book unique event and production spaces. "The news that Thimble will bring Event Insurance to the market is extremely welcomed - especially as we're seeing the return of in-person events from weddings to holiday parties."

The launch of Event Insurance serves as just one example as to how Thimble is serving the small business market. Now more than ever, these businesses demand solutions that are able to grow and adapt as they do.

Visit Thimble's website to learn more about Event Insurance .

About Thimble

Thimble is quick-thinking insurance for fast-moving businesses. It's the first business insurance provider that puts customers in control: small businesses of any size can get a policy by the job, month, or year from Thimble in minutes–and they can modify, pause or cancel coverage anytime.

Thimble protects more than 60,000 small businesses around the U.S. via general liability and professional liability, business equipment protection, commercial property, event liability coverages and more. With 75% of its customers as first-time business insurance customers, Thimble has emerged as a go-to solution in the software toolkit of America's entrepreneurs. Founders Jay Bregman and Eugene Hertz are growing the $250 billion business insurance market by making it simple, scalable and flexible for new and established businesses alike. Thimble has raised over $45 million in backing from IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) and other top firms. For more information, please visit Thimble.com .

