Thin Blue Line Financial Launches with Singular Focus to Guide Those Who Protect and Serve

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin Blue Line Financial, a full-service wealth management firm founded with 19 years of expertise, launches to serve an important singular mission: providing best-in-class retirement and investment management to the Law Enforcement Officer community.

Traditionally, sworn personnel have been under-served lacking high quality, low-cost investment advice, delivered by an advisor held to the Fiduciary Standard. As the levers of finance evolve rapidly and pension benefits grow more challenging, the professionals who risk their lives to protect our communities have lacked viable solutions for their unique needs.

"Simply put, our first responders deserve the best – high quality advice coupled with low, transparent costs" said Nicolas Valdés-Fauli, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and CEO of Thin Blue Line Financial. "Having dedicated my entire career to exactly this pursuit, I look forward to broadening our reach to educate and serve the retirement needs of the LEO community at large."

PIVOTING TO BETTER SERVE

Thin Blue Line Financial is a division of parent company Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC which manages nearly $1.5 billion in client assets. The new venture opens its doors with more than 100 retired and actively employed LEOs, across multiple agencies in South Florida. In addition to its commitment to provide top-tier service for its' current clients, the firm is actively planning expansion within this niche to other geographies.

Valdés-Fauli has worked in the financial services industry for two decades. He was recruited into the Advisor Training Program at Smith Barney and later joined Morgan Stanley. After completing his CFP®, he could not reconcile the inherent conflicts of interest between large brokers and clients. In 2010, he opened the New York City office of the independent firm Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC. Nicolas is a graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall and Wesleyan University where he played Varsity Football. He lives in Manhattan with his wife and daughter.

A LONG-TERM OUTLOOK

Thin Blue Line Financial is committed to striking long-term partnerships that stand the test of time, rather than short-term gains or narrowly focusing on profit. With that in mind, the practice establishes relationships with clients long before they retire. For employed LEOs there is NO cost to engage the firm while actively employed with their department. During such time, Thin Blue Line Financial provides a full suite of services with no financial obligation to the officer. Upon retirement, having built this critical two-way trust and rapport makes the transition to asset management seamless. At that point, the firm's unique expertise is put to good use in tailoring the best course of action for each individual. Each retirement plan offered by the Florida Retirement System or local municipality (457, DROP or Investment Plan) has very specific rules and advantages. Valdes-Fauli helps craft a plan to preserve and maximize benefits.

WHERE EXPERIENCE MEETS TRANSPARENCY

Thin Blue Line Financial stands apart from others in their space for myriad reasons:

Their experience and expertise have made them uniquely qualified to advise on the benefits, distributions and implications of the FRS, DROP, Investment Plan and various deferred compensation plans.

The firm bills a fixed rate based on assets under management and does not receive a commission for selling financial products.

The firm manages client portfolios directly, rather than outsourcing the core function as other firms may do.

Valdes-Fauli is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ™ , the highest designation of competency in the industry. Furthermore, the firm and Valdes-Fauli are held to the Fiduciary Standard, the highest standard of care which requires them to place client interests ahead of all others.

"The nuances of retirement can be complex and overwhelming. Officers who spent a career dedicated to their community deserve a partner for their next life journey, helping guide them every step along the way," added Valdes-Fauli.

For more information, visit www.tblfinancial.com

