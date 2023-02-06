Thin client market to grow by 1.16% Y-O-Y in 2023; Cost reduction will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin client market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thin Client Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Acer Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Chip PC Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DevonIT, Fujitsu Ltd., IGEL, INP Computer Technology Pvt. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, VXL Instruments Ltd., 10ZiG, HP Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, Healthcare, Retail, and Others), Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, and Mobile), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the thin client market, request a sample report

In 2017, the thin client market was valued at USD 1,229.25 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 456.54 million. The thin client market size is estimated to grow by USD 124.13 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 1.91% according to Technavio.

Thin client market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Thin client market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Chip PC Technologies - The company offers thin client products and services such as F310.

- The company offers thin client products and services such as F310. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers thin client products and services such as Cisco Thin Client and Full Motion Video Solutions.

- The company offers thin client products and services such as Cisco Thin Client and Full Motion Video Solutions. Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers thin client products and services such as Cisco Thin Client and Full Motion Video Solutions.

- The company offers thin client products and services such as Cisco Thin Client and Full Motion Video Solutions. DevonIT - The company offers thin client products and services such as Wyse 5070.

Thin client market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Cost reduction

Rise in need for remote support across various organizations

Increasing adoption of cloud services

KEY challenges –

Easy availability of various substitutes for thin client systems

High susceptibility to cyber-security

Issues with BYOD

The thin client market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this thin client market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the thin client market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the thin client market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the thin client market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of thin client market vendors

Thin Client Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 124.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Chip PC Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DevonIT, Fujitsu Ltd., IGEL, INP Computer Technology Pvt. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, VXL Instruments Ltd., 10ZiG, and HP Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

