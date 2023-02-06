Thin client market to grow by 1.16% Y-O-Y in 2023; Cost reduction will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 06, 2023, 11:30 ET
- Vendors: 15+, Including Acer Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Chip PC Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DevonIT, Fujitsu Ltd., IGEL, INP Computer Technology Pvt. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, VXL Instruments Ltd., 10ZiG, HP Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, Healthcare, Retail, and Others), Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, and Mobile), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the thin client market was valued at USD 1,229.25 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 456.54 million. The thin client market size is estimated to grow by USD 124.13 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 1.91% according to Technavio.
Thin client market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Thin client market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Chip PC Technologies - The company offers thin client products and services such as F310.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers thin client products and services such as Cisco Thin Client and Full Motion Video Solutions.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers thin client products and services such as Cisco Thin Client and Full Motion Video Solutions.
- DevonIT - The company offers thin client products and services such as Wyse 5070.
Thin client market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Cost reduction
- Rise in need for remote support across various organizations
- Increasing adoption of cloud services
KEY challenges –
- Easy availability of various substitutes for thin client systems
- High susceptibility to cyber-security
- Issues with BYOD
The thin client market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this thin client market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the thin client market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the thin client market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the thin client market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of thin client market vendors
|
Thin Client Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
174
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.91%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 124.13 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
1.16
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Acer Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Chip PC Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DevonIT, Fujitsu Ltd., IGEL, INP Computer Technology Pvt. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, VXL Instruments Ltd., 10ZiG, and HP Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Form Factor
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global thin client market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global thin client market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Form factor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Form factor Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Form Factor
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Form Factor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Form Factor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Form Factor
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Form Factor
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Form Factor
- 7.3 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 With monitor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on With monitor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on With monitor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on With monitor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on With monitor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Form Factor
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Form Factor ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 122: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 10ZiG
- Exhibit 124: 10ZiG - Overview
- Exhibit 125: 10ZiG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: 10ZiG - Key offerings
- 12.4 Acer Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Acer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Acer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Acer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Acer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Acer Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Centerm Information Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 136: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 HP Inc.
- Exhibit 154: HP Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: HP Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: HP Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: HP Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: HP Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 IGEL
- Exhibit 159: IGEL - Overview
- Exhibit 160: IGEL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: IGEL - Key offerings
- 12.12 Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 162: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 166: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 169: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 NEC Corp.
- Exhibit 171: NEC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: NEC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: NEC Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 174: NEC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: NEC Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 176: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 181: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 182: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 185: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 VXL Instruments Ltd.
- Exhibit 186: VXL Instruments Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 187: VXL Instruments Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 188: VXL Instruments Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 189: VXL Instruments Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 193: Research methodology
- Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 195: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations
