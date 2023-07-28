Thin-film Batteries Market size to grow by USD 2,582.35 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of thin-film batteries for IoT devices boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thin-film batteries market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,582.35 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thin-film Batteries Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Thin-film Batteries Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (smart wearables, smart cards, medical devices, and others), battery type (rechargeable and disposable), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the smart wearables segment is significant during the forecast period. Due to technological advances and rising living standards, there is a significant evolution in the wearable segment with frequent updates in existing products every 12 to 14 months. But, battery technology is not able to keep up with the rapid pace of advancement in smart wearable devices. Additionally, as there is an increasing demand for smart wearable electronics from various industries such as sports and fitness, military and protection, transportation, fashion, architecture, entertainment, and medicine, the market is highly dependent on the unit shipment of smart wearable devices. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global thin-film batteries market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global thin-film batteries market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key factors which are significantly contributed to the growth of the global thin-film batteries market in North America are the growing urbanization and increasing number of schools, colleges, and offices which are increasing the smart cards market in the region post-pandemic. The increase in demand for smart cards has increased the demand for l thin-film batteries which is positively impacting the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global thin-film batteries market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Thin-film Batteries Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing adoption of thin-film batteries for IoT devices drives the global thin-film battery market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing implementation of IoT across various industries are expected to fuel the demand for thin-film batteries in the coming years. Some of the rapid application segments of thin-film batteries include flexible printed electronics and wearable devices. Additionally, there is a significant presence of IoT in these markets, which is expected to fuel the market growth further. The increase in the number of devices connected to IoT devices simultaneously leads to the increase in demand for thin-film batteries. Some of the main advantages of thin film batteries are that they require ultra-low power, low-cost wireless connectivity, as well as ultra-compact size as well. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

A rise in cardiovascular disease cases is a key trend in the e global thin film battery market during the forecast period. Cardiovascular disease is a combination of several diseases or disorders of the blood vessels and heart, including coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, peripheral artery disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism. Some of the key causes of cardiovascular diseases include unhealthy food habits, smoking, and other lifestyle disorders. Furthermore, cardiovascular diseases are prevalent in low and middle-income countries as they do not have access to primary healthcare programs and treatments. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases leads to increasing demand for pacemakers which, in turn, will drive the global thin-film battery market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High manufacturing cost is a significant challenge hindering the growth of the global thin-film batteries market. The process of manufacturing thin film batteries includes complex manufacturing processes that need specialized equipment and materials, which can increase the overall cost of production. Thus the high manufacturing cost associated with thin film batteries can lead to a decline in the adoption of such batteries for various applications. Some of the expensive materials which increase the cost of manufacturing thin film batteries include lithium, cobalt, and other rare-earth elements. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global thin-film batteries market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Thin-film Batteries Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the thin-film batteries market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the thin-film batteries market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the thin-film batteries market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of thin-film batteries market vendors

Related Reports:

The UPS battery market for the data center industry market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,973.9 million. This UPS battery market for data center industry market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (tier 3 data center, tier 1 and 2 data center, and tier 4 data center), product (lead acid battery and lithium-ion battery), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems is the key driver for the growth of the market.

The fuel cell market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.29% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,633.03 million. This fuel cell market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (PEMFC, PAFC, SOFC, and others), application (transport, stationary, and portable), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for efficient and clean energy sources is driving growth in the fuel cell market.

Thin-film Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2582.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Angstrom Engineering Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Coreshell Technologies, Cymbet Corp., EIT InnoEnergy SE, Enfucell, Fujitsu Ltd., Imprint Energy, Jenax Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Kurt J Lesker Co., LG Corp., RRC power solutions GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd., Soleras Advanced Coatings BV, STMicroelectronics NV, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Ultralife Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

