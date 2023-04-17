Thin film encapsulation (TFE) market size to increase by USD 140.58 million from 2022 to 2027: 3M Co. and Ajinomoto Fine Techno Co. Inc. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thin film encapsulation (TFE) market size is forecasted to increase by USD 140.58 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 18.9%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics, increased adoption of flexible OLED displays for smartphones and smart wearables, and growing investment in OLED panels for smart buildings. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market 2023-2027

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., AIXTRON SE, Ajinomoto Fine Techno Co. Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Applied Materials Inc., BASF SE, Beneq Oy, Borealis AG, COAT X SA, ERGIS S.A., JOLED Inc., Kateeva Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., tesa SE, Toppan Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Universal Display Corp., and Veeco Instruments Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co - The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as flexible thin film and rigid thin film.

The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as flexible thin film and rigid thin film. Ajinomoto Fine Techno Co. Inc. - The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as AFTINNOVATM EF series.

The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as AFTINNOVATM EF series. Applied Materials Inc. - The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as Enflexor.

The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as Enflexor. BASF SE - The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as OLEDWorks.

The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as OLEDWorks. Borealis AG - The company offers thin film encapsulation solutions such as Borealis Quentys.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market segmentation:

Application

OLED display



OLED lighting



Thin-film photovoltaics

The OLED display segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. OLED display panels are used in consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, and automobiles. However, OLED materials are highly prone to environmental degradation. This can be avoided with the help of TFE. Therefore, the increasing demand for consumer devices will fuel the demand for OLED displays, which, in turn, will have a significant impact on the growth of the thin film encapsulation (TFE) market during the forecast period.

Technology

Organic layers



Inorganic layers

The organic layers segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Organic layers are thin coatings created by the inkjet printing method on a substrate or body. They have a wide range of applications, including solar cells, TFE batteries and fuel cells, optoelectronics, and flexible displays. Organic encapsulation is safe for the underlying organic layers in OLEDs. It is ultrathin, transparent, and free of cover glass. Thus, organic layers are used in OLED devices, which will drive the growth of this segment.

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global thin film encapsulation (TFE) market during the forecast period. APAC had the largest market share in 2022 because of the high demand from economies such as China and India. The establishment of production bases in South Korea, China, and Taiwan has increased the demand for TFE. In addition, government initiatives have encouraged the development of the electronics industry in the region, which has created favorable market conditions.

List all and explain one from each segment

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Increasing demand for consumer electronics

Increased adoption of flexible OLED displays for smartphones and smart wearables

Growing investment in OLED panels for smart buildings

TFE is used in many electronic devices, such as smartphones and laptops, to make them more durable, lighter, compact, and energy efficient. It is also used in applications such as display screens, touch screens, and energy storage. In addition, TFE is used in the production of thin-film solar cells to provide renewable energy. The increasing demand for consumer electronics is driving demand for TFE. This will create opportunities for innovation and investment in the market.

Major trends:

Increasing adoption of OLED displays in automotive sector

Rising need for TFE in flexible and organic devices

Increase in strategic initiatives by vendors

OLED displays can have various potential applications in the automotive sector. However, as OLED materials are susceptible to environmental degradation, they are protected by the application of TFE. Some display makers have released concept infotainment projects. However, the commercial use of such displays has not been explored yet. OLED displays are suitable for automotive infotainment applications due to their low power consumption and wide viewing angles. This can help improve driver safety and situational awareness. Therefore, the increasing adoption of in-vehicle information systems will increase the demand for OLED displays, which will drive the thin film encapsulation (TFE) market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

High costs associated with TFE process

Environmental hazards of TFE production and application

Complex value chain structure

The TFE process requires equipment such as inkjet printers, atomic layer deposition systems, and vacuum thermal evaporation systems. However, the cost of such equipment is high, and providers have to bear high fixed costs. R&D costs are also very high, as suppliers have to invest heavily in equipment and raw materials. Low production capacity and high production cost further limit the mass application of TFE. Moreover, OLED displays developed for TFE using inkjet printing technology work at low operating rates. Therefore, it is challenging to form multilayer structures. Such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the thin film encapsulation (TFE) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the thin film encapsulation (TFE) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the thin film encapsulation (TFE) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of thin film encapsulation (TFE) market vendors

Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 140.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AIXTRON SE, Ajinomoto Fine Techno Co. Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Applied Materials Inc., BASF SE, Beneq Oy, Borealis AG, COAT X SA, ERGIS S.A., JOLED Inc., Kateeva Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., tesa SE, Toppan Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Universal Display Corp., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

