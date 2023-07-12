Thin film material market size to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2022-2027 | Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., AVANCIS GmbH, Cicor Management AG, to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thin film material market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 4.47% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., AVANCIS GmbH, Cicor Management AG, Delta Optical Thin film AS, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, Johanson Technology Inc., Kaneka Corp., Laird Performance Materials, Masdar, Moser Baer, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Solar Frontier Europe GmbH, TDK Corp., Token Electronics Industry Co. Ltd., Trony Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Viking Tech Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thin Film Material Market 2023-2027

Thin film material market Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Physical vapor deposition and Chemical vapor deposition), Application (Photovoltaic solar cell, MEMS, Semiconductor and electrical, and Optical coating), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the thin film material market, request a sample report

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is notably driving market growth.

is notably driving market growth. Thin film materials are used in various consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and TVs to make them lighter, more compact, and more energy efficient.

They offer high transparency and conductivity, which are essential for the production of high-quality displays.

Thin-film batteries have higher energy density and lower cost than conventional batteries.

They are also used in the production of thin film solar cells, which can be integrated into consumer electronics devices to provide a source of renewable energy. Hence, the above factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market- Increased production efficiency is the key trend in the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth- The cost competitiveness of thin film materials is one of the major challenges impeding growth.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

The thin film material market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio

What are the key data covered in this thin film material market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the thin film material market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the thin film material market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the thin film material market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of thin film material market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Thin film material market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., AVANCIS GmbH, Cicor Management AG, Delta Optical Thin film AS, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, Johanson Technology Inc., Kaneka Corp., Laird Performance Materials, Masdar, Moser Baer, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Solar Frontier Europe GmbH, TDK Corp., Token Electronics Industry Co. Ltd., Trony Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Viking Tech Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global thin film material market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Physical vapor deposition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Chemical vapor deposition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Photovoltaic solar cell - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 MEMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Semiconductor and electrical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Optical coating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

12.4 AVANCIS GmbH

12.5 Cicor Management AG

12.6 Delta Optical Thin film AS

12.7 Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV

12.8 Kaneka Corp.

12.9 Masdar

12.10 Moser Baer

12.11 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.12 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

12.13 Solar Frontier Europe GmbH

12.14 TDK Corp.

12.15 Trony Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.16 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

12.17 Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

