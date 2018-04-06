Thin Film Transistors: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring Profiles of Alcatel-Lucent, BOE Technology, Foxconn Technology, HannsTouch Solution, Intel, Kyocera and Panasonic

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global thin film transistor market by type, integration type, application, and region. The report discusses the differentiation between thin film transistors to derive specific market estimates.



The report discusses a comparative study between thin film transistor and the importance of the advances in thin film transistors. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global thin film transistor market.



Patent analysis imparted in the report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as by geography-namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan.



The global thin film transistor market is segmented by type of thin film transistor: amorphous silicon TFT, polysilicon TFT, metal oxide TFT, organic TFT, and others.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

65 data tables and 19 additional tables

An overview of the global market for thin-film transistors (TFTs)

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Coverage of value chain, supply chain, raw material analysis, and product life cycle analysis

Segmentation of the market by type, application, integration type, and region

Details on the market's drivers, inhibitors, opportunities for growth, and expectations

Insight into product trends, competitive landscape, leading players, and major patents

Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Alcatel-Lucent S.A., BOE Technology Group Co., Foxconn Technology, HannsTouch Solution Inc., Intel Corp., Kyocera Corp. and Panasonic Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Evolution of Thin Film Transistors (TFTs)

Outlook and Expectations

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Value Chain

Raw Material Providers

Thin Film Transistor Manufacturers

Assemblers

End-use Industries

Competitive Analysis



4 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Amorphous Silicon TFT

Polysilicon TFT

Metal Oxide TFT

Organic Thin Film Transistors

Others (Mesa Type TFT, Paste Type TFT, etc.)



5 Market Breakdown by Integration Type

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

LCD TVs

LCD Monitors

Notebooks

Smartphones

Tablets

Others



6 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Flexible Electronics

Sensors

Detectors

LEDs

Integrated Circuits

Others



7 Market Breakdown by Region



8 Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Review by Country

Important Thin Film Transistor (TFT) Patents

Thin Film Transistor Substrate

N-Type Thin Film Transistor

Thin Film Transistor Substrate and Display

Thin film transistor array substrate

Thin Film Transistor and Manufacturing Method Thereof

Thin Film Activation Method Using Electrical Energy and Thin Film Transistor Fabrication Method

Thin-Film Transistor Substrate and Display Device Comprising the Same

Thin Film Transistor and Display Device Using the Same

Manufacturing Method of Thin Film Transistor Substrate

Thin Film Transistor Substrate and Display Apparatus

Thin Film Transistor Substrate and Display Using the Same

Thin-Film Transistor Substrate and Display Device Comprising the Same

Thin-Film Transistor and Preparation Method Therefor, Array Substrate, and Display Device

Thin Film Transistor Substrate and Method for Manufacturing the Same

Thin Film Transistor Substrate for Organic Light Emitting Diode Display

Thin Film Transistor Substrate and Display Using the Same

Thin Film Transistor Board

Thin Film Transistor



9 Company Profiles



AU Optronics Corp.

Business Strategies

Developments

Financials

Geographical Expansion

Kyocera Corp.

NEC Corp.

New Product Development

Overview

Panasonic Corp.

Primary Business

Product Innovation

Research And Development

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Strategic Partnership

Strengthening Product Portfolio Through Strategic Partnerships

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

