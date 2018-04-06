Thin Film Transistors: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring Profiles of Alcatel-Lucent, BOE Technology, Foxconn Technology, HannsTouch Solution, Intel, Kyocera and Panasonic

DUBLIN, April 06, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Thin Film Transistors: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global thin film transistor market by type, integration type, application, and region. The report discusses the differentiation between thin film transistors to derive specific market estimates.
The report discusses a comparative study between thin film transistor and the importance of the advances in thin film transistors. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global thin film transistor market.
Patent analysis imparted in the report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as by geography-namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan.
The global thin film transistor market is segmented by type of thin film transistor: amorphous silicon TFT, polysilicon TFT, metal oxide TFT, organic TFT, and others.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- 65 data tables and 19 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for thin-film transistors (TFTs)
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Coverage of value chain, supply chain, raw material analysis, and product life cycle analysis
- Segmentation of the market by type, application, integration type, and region
- Details on the market's drivers, inhibitors, opportunities for growth, and expectations
- Insight into product trends, competitive landscape, leading players, and major patents
- Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Alcatel-Lucent S.A., BOE Technology Group Co., Foxconn Technology, HannsTouch Solution Inc., Intel Corp., Kyocera Corp. and Panasonic Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
Market Definition and Evolution of Thin Film Transistors (TFTs)
Outlook and Expectations
Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
Value Chain
Raw Material Providers
Thin Film Transistor Manufacturers
Assemblers
End-use Industries
Competitive Analysis
4 Market Breakdown by Type
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Amorphous Silicon TFT
Polysilicon TFT
Metal Oxide TFT
Organic Thin Film Transistors
Others (Mesa Type TFT, Paste Type TFT, etc.)
5 Market Breakdown by Integration Type
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
LCD TVs
LCD Monitors
Notebooks
Smartphones
Tablets
Others
6 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Flexible Electronics
Sensors
Detectors
LEDs
Integrated Circuits
Others
7 Market Breakdown by Region
8 Patent Review/New Developments
Patent Review by Country
Important Thin Film Transistor (TFT) Patents
9 Company Profiles
