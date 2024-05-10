Thin Films, Big Impact: Navigating a 13.5% CAGR Landscape: BCC Research

'Global Markets, Technologies and Materials for Thin and Ultrathin Films' is a detailed report that looks at thin and ultrathin films worldwide. It studies things like the markets for these films, the technology used to make them, and the materials they're made of. The report talks about trends, challenges, and opportunities in the industry, which can help businesses, researchers, and investors understand what's happening in this field.

BOSTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Markets, Technologies and Materials for Thin and Ultrathin Films expected to grow from $20.6 billion in 2023 and will reach $38.8 billion by the end of 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2023 through 2028"

This report gives an overview of the global market for thin and ultrathin films. It looks at trends in the market and talks about the different ways these films are made. It also talks about the materials used and where they're used. The report gives estimates for how the market will grow from 2023 to 2028, breaking it down by things like how the films are made, what they're used for, and where they're used around the world. It also looks at new technologies and the big companies involved.

Some Interesting Facts

The semiconductor industry made up over half of the global market for thin and ultrathin films in 2022, and it's expected to keep growing at about 13% each year until 2028. Semiconductors were one of the first to use thin films a lot. Making computer chips involves a process called wafer fabrication, which relies on thin film deposition.

MOCVD and ALD, two types of chemical vapor deposition, are getting more popular. They're used in things like solar panels, display screens, and electronics.

By 2028, metals and dielectric materials will likely make up more than 70% of the market. These materials are crucial for making computer chips, connecting different parts, and keeping them separate, and preventing electrical problems.

Global markets, technologies and materials for thin and ultrathin films are driven by factors such as:

Growing Global Fabrication Equipment Spending: means that more money is being spent around the world on machines and tools used to make things like semiconductors, metal products, or electronics. This increase in spending shows that factories are either getting bigger or updating their equipment to make things more efficiently in different industries worldwide. Rising Demand for Compound Semiconductor Materials: More and more people want compound semiconductor materials, which are made by mixing different things together to make semiconductors. These materials are popular because they're used in things like phones, computers, and solar panels. The fact that more people want them shows that there's a growing interest in fancy electronic stuff that needs these special materials. Increasing Application of Epitaxial Layer Boosts the Demand for Thin-Film Deposition: When more people start using very thin layers of material, called epitaxial layers, in their electronic gadgets, there's a bigger need for a process called thin-film deposition. Thin-film deposition is how those thin layers are put onto surfaces. So, as these thin layers become more popular, more people need the machines that can apply them.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $18.3 billion Market Size Forecast $38.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Material, Deposition Technology, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (i.e., South America, Middle East, Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Key Market Drivers Growing Global Fabrication Equipment Spending

Rising Demand for Compound Semiconductor Materials

Increasing Application of Epitaxial Layer Boosts the Demand for Thin-Film Deposition

Segmentation Analysis

By Deposition Technology

Physical Processes: Physical Processes include Evaporation, where the material turns into a gas and sticks to the surface, and Sputtering, where tiny particles are sprayed onto the surface.

Chemical Processes: include Plating-type Deposition, where the material is layered onto the surface like plating, Chemical Vapor Deposition, where the material is deposited as a gas and then solidifies, and Liquid Phase Deposition, where the material is dissolved in a liquid and then deposited onto the surface.

By Application

In the Semiconductor field, they're used for Logic, which is like the brain of electronic devices, Memory, which stores information, and Others, which includes various other functions in electronics. In Energy, they're used for different energy-related purposes. In Life Sciences, they're used for applications in biology and medicine. In Optical Coatings, they're used to enhance the performance of optical devices. And again, Others refers to various other uses in different industries.

By Material

By Material refers to what these tiny parts are made of. Metals are materials like copper or aluminium. Dielectric materials are insulators like plastic or glass. Compounds are combinations of different elements, like silicon dioxide. And Others includes various other types of materials used in making these parts.

By Region

In North America, that's places like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, it includes countries like Germany, the U.K., France, and others in the region. In Asia-Pacific, it covers places like China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries in that area. And finally, the Rest of the World category includes regions like South America and the Middle East and Africa.

This report on global markets, technologies and materials for thin and ultrathin films provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the global markets for thin and ultrathin films?



The global market for thin and ultrathin films was valued at $18.3 billion in 2022 and will reach $39.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2028.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the global markets for technologies and materials for thin films?



The key factors driving the growth of the global market for thin and ultrathin films include growing fabrication equipment spending worldwide, rising demand for compound semiconductor materials such as Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC), and increasing application of epitaxial layer boosting the demand for thin film deposition.



By application, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



By the end of 2028, the semiconductor segment will continue to dominate the global market for thin and ultrathin films owing to the rising adoption of thin film deposition technology across the semiconductor industry. Thin film deposition is used across wafer manufacturing, which is a pivotal aspect of the production chain, with a significant portion of the total equipment investment directed towards this domain. Also, the surge is fueled by the escalating manufacturing complexity in NAND, DRAM, and foundry/logic devices, coupled with robust demand for semiconductors in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G networks, and the Internet of Things.



Which region has the highest market share in the global markets, technologies, and materials for thin and ultrathin films?



Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in the global markets, technologies, and materials for thin and ultrathin films. Asian countries, particularly countries like China , Japan , Taiwan , and South Korea , is a global manufacturing hub. The region's strong focus on semiconductor manufacturing has driven the adoption of thin and ultrathin film deposition systems to enhance semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Moreover, demand is higher owing to the presence of many key players from the thin and ultrathin film deposition marketplace.



Who are the key companies/players in the global markets, technologies, and materials for thin and ultrathin films?



The key companies/players in the market include LAM Research Corp., Applied Materials, Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, ASM International N.V., ULVAC, Inc., AIXTRON SE, and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. among others.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA

APPLIED MATERIALS INC.

DAIDO STEEL CO. LTD.

LAM RESEARCH CORP.

NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORP.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

ULVAC INC

AIXTRON

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

KLA CORP.

MATERION CORP.

OC OERLIKON MANAGEMENT AG

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.

ELECTRON LTD. VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

