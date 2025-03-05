Thinaer Empowers Defense Industry to Meet DoD Digital Engineering Mandate 5000.97 with Real-Time Operational Visibility

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinaer, a leader in real-time operational visibility solutions, announced today its technologies are enabling defense contractors to successfully meet the Department of Defense's Digital Engineering Mandate 5000.97. Thinaer's precise, real-time telemetry data accelerates digital transformation by seamlessly integrating asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and utilization metrics directly into digital engineering initiatives.

The DoD Digital Engineering Mandate 5000.97 requires defense contractors to adopt advanced digital processes to increase transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency. Thinaer supports compliance by providing continuous visibility into asset locations, equipment health, and workflow performance, essential for effective digital twin implementations and lifecycle management.

"With Thinaer you can now know everything that is happening in your operations and where it's happening, when it happens. Critical data that you've never had access to that fuels digital engineering and accelerates modernization across defense," said Bryan Merckling, CEO of Thinaer. "By integrating accurate, real-time telemetry directly into customers' existing digital platforms and analytics systems, we help defense teams achieve greater asset visibility, operational readiness, and compliance."

Thinaer solutions deliver:

Real-Time Asset Visibility: Continuous, secure tracking of critical equipment prevents loss, enhances accountability, and supports proactive lifecycle management.

Thinaer is trusted by leading aerospace and defense organizations to enhance operational visibility, streamline compliance with digital mandates, and improve overall mission readiness.

About Thinaer

Thinaer delivers advanced Industrial IoT (IIoT) and real-time location system (RTLS) solutions designed to eliminate operational waste, increase asset visibility, and optimize workflows across defense, manufacturing, aerospace, and healthcare. Thinaer empowers organizations with secure, actionable insights to reduce costs, ensure compliance, and enhance accountability.