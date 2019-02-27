ThingLogix Receives 2018 IoT Platforms Leadership Award and Releases Version 3 of Serverless, No-Code platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ThingLogix IoT platform enables clients to rapidly bring connected product ideas from concept to production in weeks or just 2-3 months, versus custom development which takes 10+ months or, worse, years. In addition, IoT platforms are constantly evolving and adding features that customers can quickly adopt and incorporate into their connected product solutions. Due to the modern Foundry serverless architecture, we can release new features with velocity.

ThingLogix just released compelling new features in Version 3 of Foundry that include:

AI Designer tool for data scientists to define, extend, and build machine learning algorithms using our device data defined and received in the Object Designer

Facial and image recognition processing for still images or video received from devices that have cameras

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) capabilities to view the digital twin of your connected devices

Text to voice capabilities to give your devices the ability to Talk

Alexa and Google Home integration so you can control or query your devices using your voice

Real-time data Reports and Dashboards with graphs that update visually as new data is received from your connected devices

Workflow Designer tools to help you orchestrate your business logic to make "actionable" the data you receive from your devices

Data Simulator tool to accelerate unit/integration testing with stop/pause points, viewing of JSON and object details, and import of Excel, Google Sheets or CSV data

Forms Designer tool to quickly build web forms for data entry/maintenance of information you want stored in your device digital twin repositories

In addition to releasing Version 3 of Foundry, ThingLogix is also proud to announce that its serverless IoT platform Foundry received the 2018 IoT Platforms Leadership Award from IoT Evolution World , the premiere publication covering IoT technologies.

"Receiving this award from IoT Evolution World Magazine is an honor, and we are proud to be one of the top," Carl Krupitzer, CEO of ThingLogix, said. "At ThingLogix, we realize that an IoT platform has to do much more than broker machine message and apply simple rules. We believe that No-Code Serverless IoT will drive the next evolution in Cloud Computing and Connected Products. Our platform is Serverless IoT done right, and we thank IoT Evolution World Magazine for recognizing us."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate ThingLogix for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, CEO of Crossfire Media .

About ThingLogix

ThingLogix is a provider of Serverless Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and Serverless No-Code Solutions. We empower our clients with a scalable and extensible, enterprise-grade, serverless IoT and No-Code platform that propels solutions to revenue in a fraction of time.

Our platform Foundry simplifies, accelerates, and optimizes the development, deployment, and operation of market-facing Serverless or IoT solutions deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Our technology delivers sophisticated functionality, rapid time-to-market, infinite scalability, and extreme cost efficiency. Customers can also customize our platform by writing Function as a Services (FaaS) Lambda functions using one of 7+ coding languages, or by integrating with our published REST-based API framework.

ThingLogix operates globally out of our offices in San Francisco, Dubai and regional locations in Amsterdam, San Diego, Chicago and Denver. For more on ThingLogix visit: http://www.thinglogix.com

