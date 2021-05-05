Things Remembered Increases Online Conversion Rate by 5.15% with Namogoo

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today that Things Remembered, the leading retailer of personalized gifts, has seen a 5.15% increase in conversion rates since implementing Namogoo's Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention solution.

Prior to implementing Namogoo's revenue-boosting technology, 20.82% of visitors to the Things Remembered site were affected by injected ads, disrupting their journeys and often driving them to competitors' sites. Once Namogoo's solution was applied, Things Remembered was able to recover significant revenue almost immediately.

Namogoo's solution optimizes customer journeys by blocking injected ads from being displayed on the retailer's website.

"Customer journey hijacking prevention has had a remarkable effect on our conversion rates and AOV, which are crucial KPIs for how we evaluate the performance of our site. We saw an immediate improvement by implementing Namogoo's solution," said Anthony McLoughlin, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer of Things Remembered.

Dedicated to ensuring online customer experiences as brands intended, Namogoo's Customer Hijacking Prevention solution uses advanced Machine Learning and AI technology to block injected ads most brands are usually not aware of, but which divert customers to other sites. Over 250 retailers have implemented Namogoo's technology and have seen an uplift in conversions between 1.5% to 5%.

"We are thrilled to be working with Things Remembered, a company built on cherished memories and relationships, especially during these challenging times," said Chemi Katz, CEO and co-founder of Namogoo. "Injected ads are intrusive and damaging to brand sites, even though these brands are often unaware these ads exist. We at Namogoo are proud to be delivering significant results to Things Remembered and their customers."

About Namogoo

Namogoo is the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, enabling online brands to drive their customer journeys forward and clear the path to purchase. Namogoo's platform autonomously adapts to each customer visit in real time, keeping the journey flowing right on to its destination. Namogoo's Customer Hijacking Prevention identifies and blocks unauthorized ad injections from diverting online shoppers to competitors, immediately lifting conversion rates and revenue. Namogoo's Intent-Based Promotions predicts and individualizes the most effective minimum promotion for each visit — saving eCommerce retailers' margins and strengthening brand equity. Over 250 leading global brands trust Namogoo to keep their digital journeys hesitation-free and their business on the path to growth. Namogoo has been ranked by Dun & Bradstreet one of the top 3 Israeli startups to work for in both 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.

Media Contact

Raanan Loew

[email protected]

+1-347-897-9276

SOURCE Namogoo

Related Links

https://www.namogoo.com

