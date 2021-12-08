Things to Do in St. Joseph, Missouri - Buckle Up for the 2xtreme Monster Truck Chaos

ST. JOSEPH, Mo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get in gear, St. Joseph, because the 2xtreme Monster Truck Chaos is coming to the St. Joseph Civic Arena on January 8th, 2022. Attendees may want to buckle up well, as this event will keep everyone on the edge of their seats!

If you're looking for things to do in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Monster Truck Chaos is a top choice. Hosted by the family-owned 2Xtreme racing, the event is loaded with fun activities for the entire family, and the tickets are now available for purchase!

The Bounty Hunter in action A ride truck onsite for attendees. Front row seat action!

First off, monster truck royalty Bounty Hunter and his wife Scarlet Bandit will be taking over center stage, providing real heart racing and car crashing action. This monster trucking power couple has been known for almost three decades. Bounty Hunter is a two-time Monster Jam World champion, with the queen of monster trucks and army veteran Scarlet Bandit by his side.

Secondly, monster truck enthusiasts can also look forward to being wowed by young and upcoming drivers such as Jekyll & Hyde and the Spanish-themed Hot Tamale. For those seeking even more entertainment and a good laugh, the hilarious Hillbilly Clown will make the event unforgettable.

The 2Xtreme Monster Truck Chaos will also present the talents of three FMX backflip riders, providing adrenaline seekers with just the right dose of fun. Surely, this event at 100 N 4th Street is not to be missed.

What other activities can attendees indulge in, you may ask? Those looking to join the epic fun day can go for a ride-along with impressive trucks Knucklehead or Redneck Road Trip (or both!). The youngest monster truckers will not be left out either.

Children aged three to ten are invited to participate in a race on the day, so get ready! All the little monster truckers need is a helmet and 12V or 24V Power Wheels. Participants can win a free T-shirt and will be titled a 2XTreme Racing Powerwheels Champion. No registration for this race is necessary, and parents and little racers will be called shortly before intermission.

Does this sound like your kind of monster truck fix? Reserve your tickets today for this action-packed family event at the following rates:

General admission tickets

General admission is $28.50 for adults (12 years and up), $23.50 for children between three and 11 years, and free for toddlers up to two years old. Ticket prices include ALL fees - no surprises at checkout!

All-inclusive tickets

For an all-inclusive day of entertainment, tickets are $50 for adults and children (free for toddlers up to two years old). Along with entrance to the show, this includes a ride on the Ride Truck, a Hero card to have signed by the drivers, a VIP Badge/Lanyard, and a pit party for the opportunity to meet the drivers for photos and autographs.

The fun doesn't end here! A raffle ticket to the competition will also take place for the chance to win a real piece of a Monster Truck. Did we spark your interest?

Get in touch with us

Monster Truck enthusiasts seeking things to do in St. Joseph, Missouri, can find all the information about this exciting event on the following link: https://www.2xtremeracingseries.com/stjoseph-mo-monster-truck-chaos-2022 . We also accept inquiries here: [email protected] .

If you're looking for some more content while waiting for January, search for 2xtreme Monster Truck Chaos on social media platforms. We will keep you updated with fun and informative posts.

January is around the corner, and we hope to see you soon at this exhilarating event!

Media Contact:

Ashley N Cline

714-580-0817

SOURCE 2xtreme Monster Truck Chaos