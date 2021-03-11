Things to do in Tampa This Week: Hellzapoppin Sideshow

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellzapoppin, the world's greatest international touring rock-n-roll circus sideshow thrill-show extravaganza, will be coming to Tampa, Florida, on March 12. The theatrical circus thrill-show will be performing some of the deadliest stunts in live entertainment at The Brass Mug at 8:00 p.m. as a part of the group's new "Face Your Fears" tour.

In the past three years, Hellzapoppin has performed over 400 shows in 16 different countries. The group performed with bands such as Avatar, In This Moment, John 5, and Mushroomhead in front of millions of people at some of the world's biggest and most famous festivals, such as Wacken Festival in Germany, Riot Fest in Chicago, and Alcatraz Festival in Belgium.

"Tampa will be witness to an entertainment experience that will invoke feelings of shock and awe from start to finish. That is our personal guarantee," said Bryce "The Govna" Graves, ringleader and producer of Hellzapoppin.

"This tour has given us the chance to get back on the road where we can connect with fans in new cities every week. We are aiming to inspire wonder and bring our fans into our world through our performances. By doing this, we get to share our stories and teach them how to look at the world differently, which is by far one of the best parts of our work. We are ready, and we hope Tampa is too."

Hellzapoppin's performers include the world's most amazing half-man, Mr. Short E. Dangerously, AGT Champion Crossbow artist Mr. Ben Blaque, the spellbinding fabulous woman of enchantment Ms. Willow Lauren, and Mr. Auzzy Blood, formerly of Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, as well as feature performer Dan Sperry, a world-renown shock illusionist known as the Rockstar of Magic.

The performers have quite a resume to go with their acts - they have been been featured on a wide variety of major television shows, including but not limited to Fool US with Penn and Teller, Masters of Illusions, Germany's Das Supertalent, World Magic Awards, AMC's Freakshow, America's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent, Wild Card Show, I Can Do That, and the best-selling magic show in Broadway history, The Illusionists!

To learn more about Hellzapoppin's passion-fueled performances and for tickets to their "Face Your Fears" tour, please visit www.hellzapoppin.com.

About HELLZAPOPPIN

HELLZAPOPPIN is the world's largest touring rock-n-roll circus freak show, thrill show, sideshow and stunt show extravaganza! We're mavericks, trailblazers, rebels, rule-breakers, outlaws...true uninhibited artists. We deliver our message through sideshow and fuel our art through passion. Named after the most successful Broadway musical and movie from the late '30s and '40s, Hellzapoppin is a world-renowned theatrical circus thrill-show where some of the deadliest stunts in live entertainment are performed to loud crowd-pleasing musical tracks.

