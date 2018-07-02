NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 160 countries throughout the world celebrate Christmas. Though Christmas is the festival of those following Christianity but it has a universal appeal. All over the world gifts are exchanged during this time. The excitement and thrill of waking up to stockings full of surprises. The Christmas trees are alight and dressed beautifully with bells, trinkets, baubles and glitters. Underneath the tree lie presents wrapped with love. For those who have sweet tooth, it is the time to indulge in the classic Christmas plum cakes and candy canes.

123greetings.com recommends things to do this Christmas to make it delightful for you and yours!

Send Or Share Online Greetings. What matters most to people are words of love and appreciation and what matters to us is to be in the giving mode. This is the right time to show you care and that you are thankful of someone's presence in your life. More than 2.1 million e-cards were sent last year during Christmas and Holiday season from 123Greetings globally. It offers you over 2300 Christmas cards in 24 categories to choose from.

Gift Your Time To Your Folks. Much bidding from different groups of friends and associates pull us in all directions during the holiday time. We are invited to a number of happening parties during this season. It is perfectly fine to be social and enjoy with your friends and acquaintances but always prioritize your family during the Christmastime because it is the real that counts over and above all illusion. Think about those who stayed with you throughout the course of life until now and the ones you can count on in all your highs and lows. They surely deserve to be celebrated more than anyone else who is merely a passerby by in your life. Gift your valuable time wisely.

Awaken The Santa In You. Gift all a thank you note along with a bag of sweets for making a difference in your life. As simple as it sounds, it can impact the relationship positively. This is a time to enact Santa. Rejoice in this Christmas with the spirit of joy and love for all.

Arvind Kajaria, Founder of 123Greetings.com, says, "Christmas is a special time here in 123Greetings. We wish you and your family Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We believe in the power of expressions which come from the bottom of the heart. Make it extraordinary for you and yours with the many creative online greetings offered by our studio team."

