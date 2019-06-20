ThingTech Appoints Shawn Reynolds to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThingTech, a leader in enterprise asset intelligence, today announced that Shawn Reynolds has been named to its Board of Directors.

"The IoT market has evolved drastically over the past few years from build to buy decisions. Organizations are seeking pre-built solutions to run their businesses along with the capability to extend the platform as needed through open architecture," said Shawn Reynolds. "There is significant opportunity for ThingTech to lead in the markets they service, and I am excited to work alongside the other board members helping ThingTech scale and achieve its full potential."

Reynolds is currently Chief Marketing Officer at enosiX, an innovative provider of unique, next generation solutions that enable real-time, intelligent integration between SAP and front-end platforms. Prior to enosiX, Reynolds served as Chief Marketing Officer at Telit where he was responsible for the company's brand repositioning and elevating the company's identity from hardware provider to global leader in IoT enablement. Reynolds also previously served as Global Vice President, Head of IoT Marketing at SAP. In this role, he led the strategic direction and global go-to-market activities for IoT and Digital Supply Chain solutions.

"On behalf of ThingTech and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Shawn to the board. With his unrivaled industry insights and extensive marketing experience, we are all confident that Shawn is well positioned to help move ThingTech forward at an accelerated pace," said Tim Quinn, CEO, ThingTech.

ThingTech is determined to become an industry leader in enterprise asset intelligence solutions for construction, field services, rental equipment, and industrial equipment companies. Reynolds's success leading go-to-market strategies for innovative technology companies spans 10+ years, which closely aligns with the experience needed to help ThingTech realize its mission and vision.

Reynolds' appointment follows the recent completion of ThingTech's $4 Million Series A Round, led by BIP Capital, to scale its sales and marketing team.

ABOUT THINGTECH

ThingTech is an Atlanta-based software company that provides an enterprise asset intelligence solution to companies that own, operate, manage, maintain, or manufacture equipment for heavy industry. For businesses that depend on the performance of high-value assets and field service teams, ThingTech offers vertical applications that helps companies reduce costs, optimize utilization, and generate new revenue streams by enabling them to command and control their entire asset ecosystem. For more information, visit ThingTech.com. Follow @ThingTech on Twitter.

