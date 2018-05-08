thINK 2018 Announces its Inaugural Inkjet Innovation Awards

"If you consider yourself a leader or a true innovator in inkjet, this is the opportunity to show how you're using this next-generation technology to transform not only your business, but your customers' as well," said Bob Radzis, thINK President. "We welcome all members of this great thINK community to showcase what is possible with an inkjet press, and in doing so demonstrate the far-reaching impact this technology has on our industry."

The thINK Inkjet Innovation Awards will specifically recognize Canon Solutions America production print customers who are pushing the boundaries of this game-changing technology. Judges will be looking for the degree of "winnovation" used in each entry including design aesthetics and business effectiveness, as well as the degree of innovation used in the printed piece. Contestants can enter as many projects as they'd like, and as Radzis noted, "creativity, above all, will help determine the winners!"

"Winnovation Criteria" includes:

Results it achieved for the client

Cost savings for printer or client

New market or application

Production process/workflow innovation

On-press innovation

Finishing innovation

Creative use of color, form factor, or application design

The thINK Inkjet Innovation Awards recognize Canon Solutions America customers for innovation and excellence in inkjet digital printing. Trophies will be awarded to all entries judged to have achieved a winning level of innovation. Those winning entries will also be eligible for one "Best of Show" winner and one "People's Choice" winner (chosen during the thINK conference). Winners will be announced at the thINK 2018 conference that takes place in Boca Raton, Florida, September 5-7, 2018.

All Canon Solutions America inkjet customers can submit entries now through July 31, 2018 by visiting thinkforum.com.

About thINK Forum

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America production print customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

Victor Bohnert

victor@thinkforum.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/think-2018-announces-its-inaugural-inkjet-innovation-awards-300643964.html

SOURCE thINK

