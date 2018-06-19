thINK 2018 Opens Registration and Announces Initial Activities and Session Topics for Fourth Annual Conference

"The buzz is building and the content is already proving to be as informative and dynamic as any previous thINK conference– if not more," said Bob Radzis, thINK President. "We encourage all those already a part of the thINK family to register today, but equally important we invite any and all inkjet beginners to join what is the most prominent inkjet event in the industry today."

What to Expect at thINK 2018

thINK 2018 is shaping up to be the most unique and substantive thINK conference yet. Similar to previous years, guests can expect more than 20 educational sessions, valuable networking opportunities, inspiring keynote speakers, and special evening events. Session tracks this year will include Inkjet Innovations, Workflow Innovations, and Innovate for Page & Revenue Growth. Guests can engage with production print professionals, analysts, partners, and press, during the largest inkjet user group event in the world. In addition, post-event resources will provide attendees with access to a robust bank of inkjet-related information.

What's New at thINK 2018?

After listening to its members and embracing the community atmosphere thINK fosters, for the first time thINK 2018 will provide guests with the opportunity to take advantage of hands-on workshops. The five workshop groups will be an hour and a half each and provide the kind of in-depth and tangible experience needed for inkjet users of all levels. Workshop topics will include:

End-to-End Workflow Solutions

Media & Inks

Color Management

Sales Strategies for Page Growth

Marketing Your Business Techniques

Doubling down on its commitment to helping the next generation of inkjet users succeed in the ever-evolving print industry, thINK 2018 will feature its first-ever Millennial Session. The session, titled Attracting & Maintaining Millennials in the Print Industry was designed to showcase what differentiates millennials from other generations and how they continue to impact major vertical markets today. The session will discuss social and economic trends that are pushing millennials away from blue collar work; provide information on the enduring and unique traits of the millennial generation and why they are vastly different from previous generations; and highlight best-practice models for attracting and retaining millennials to blue collar jobs.

Guests of thINK 2018 can also look forward to engaging How to Sell sessions, which will highlight key factors impacting the ability to successfully sell inkjet products in the vastly evolving inkjet business landscape. Topics will include:

Insight Selling, It Works & It Could Work for You!

Stop Pitching, Start Solving – Helping Customers Discover What They Really Want

Respond to Objections with Facts to Overcome Stereotypes and Grow Your Revenue

Why Your Sales Reps Aren't Selling More Digital/Inkjet

Also new to thINK 2018 is the recently announced inaugural Inkjet Innovation Awards, which will honor unique innovation, forward-thinking strategy, and proven excellence in inkjet printing. The winners will be announced at the thINK 2018 conference and honor those pushing the boundaries of inkjet technology. Those wishing to submit entries can find details at thinkforum.com/awards.

thINK 2018 is an invitation-only event. Canon Solutions America inkjet customers and prospective inkjet customers that have not yet received their invitation can request one by visiting thinkforum.com.

As in the past, thINK membership is free and exclusive to Canon Solutions America production print inkjet customers. thINK members can access thINK 2017 materials by visiting here. To join, register at thinkforum.com.

About thINK Forum

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America production print customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

