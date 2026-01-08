Think Academy Unveils "Family Wellness" AI at CES 2026: Smart Tech That Transforms Parenting Stress into Family Connection

Introducing TalPad T100 and PawPal: Innovative Solutions Designed to End Homework Battles and Ease Daily Routines

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Academy, a global leader in educational AI, will debut two flagship solutions at CES 2026 designed to eliminate the most common points of friction in modern households. By introducing the TalPad T100 and PawPal, Think Academy is pivoting from traditional EdTech toward "Life Tech"—intelligent tools that foster child independence while reducing the daily friction in modern family life.

Think Academy

"Parenting shouldn't feel like a constant negotiation," said Yujing Sun, General Manager of Think Academy. "With the TalPad T100 and PawPal, we're replacing conflict with cooperation in the parent-child relationship. When technology manages the routine and the tutoring, parents can stop being enforcers and go back to being parents."

TalPad T100: The AI Tutor for the Next Generation (Ages 6–12)

The TalPad T100 aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and at-home study, transforming homework battles into independent success. Unlike standard tablets, the T100 is purpose-built for education, with a specialized eye-protection screen that enables longer, more comfortable learning sessions. Key features include:

Thinkie, the AI Buddy: A high-EQ learning companion that provides real-time emotional support, focusing on the "why" behind concepts rather than just the "what."

A high-EQ learning companion that provides real-time emotional support, focusing on the "why" behind concepts rather than just the "what." GeniusTutor System: Using Socratic methodology, this proprietary AI provides step-by-step logic guidance in math and vocabulary, ensuring students master the material rather than just finding the answer.

Using Socratic methodology, this proprietary AI provides step-by-step logic guidance in math and vocabulary, ensuring students master the material rather than just finding the answer. Content Library: Includes over 2,200 minutes of gamified lessons and 800+ eBooks.

Includes over 2,200 minutes of gamified lessons and 800+ eBooks. Parental Remote Control: Grants parents the ability to monitor progress and set schedules remotely, encouraging autonomy through "invisible" oversight.

PawPal: Transforming Habits into Play (Ages 3–6)

To transform the daily struggles of morning and bedtime routines, Think Academy is introducing PawPal, an intelligent alarm clock that combines virtual pet engagement with KidCast.

Key features include:

Gamified Growth: Children care for a virtual pet by completing real-world tasks like brushing teeth and getting dressed. As the child builds habits, the pet thrives, making chores feel like an achievement.

Children care for a virtual pet by completing real-world tasks like brushing teeth and getting dressed. As the child builds habits, the pet thrives, making chores feel like an achievement. Audio-First Learning: To reduce late-day blue light exposure, PawPal offers a curated library of 400+ audio stories and soothing melodies, accompanied by a customizable smart night light.

To reduce late-day blue light exposure, PawPal offers a curated library of 400+ audio stories and soothing melodies, accompanied by a customizable smart night light. Connect via App: Parents can update schedules and customize night light colors in real-time to keep the household environment synchronized and calm.

Privacy and Proactive Safety

Digital security is fundamental to Think Academy's design. Both devices feature a protected framework that blocks unvetted internet content and safeguards all child data under rigorous privacy standards, giving parents complete peace of mind.

Experience the Future of Family Living

Think Academy will be showcasing the full product suite at CES 2026. Media and attendees are invited to visit the interactive display:

Location: Venetian Expo, Halls A-D

Venetian Expo, Halls A-D Booth: #56139

About Think Academy

Think Academy leverages over 20 years of research to build technology that helps children master fundamentals in science, math, and life habits.

Media Contact:

Cecilia Qian

[email protected]

shop.thethinkacademy.com

SOURCE Think Academy