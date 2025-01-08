Think Academy Unveils Thinkpal AI Tablet: A Pioneering AI-Powered Educational Tool for Children and Families, Powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Model, at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Academy, a trailblazer in education technology, is set to captivate CES 2025 with the debut of its groundbreaking Thinkpal Tablet. Designed with children in mind and powered by cutting-edge AI, this revolutionary device promises to transform the way kids learn, explore, and thrive in an ever-evolving world.

In light of the significant learning loss experienced in recent years families and educators have faced unprecedented challenges as test scores in reading and math have plummeted. Parents have expressed their struggles in reigniting their children's passion for learning, while educators grapple with the complexities of bridging diverse learning gaps. To meet these challenges, Think Academy's Thinkpal Tablet offers a tailored, AI-powered solution that redefines learning support, such as step-by-step writing guidance and real-time math support, making learning more intuitive and enjoyable for all.

At the heart of the Thinkpal Tablet is "GeniusTutor," an AI-powered system that transforms learning into an interactive and engaging experience. Built on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT-4o model, GeniusTutor provides real-time guidance and feedback, empowering students to:

Conquer complex math problems through logic-driven, step-by-step explanations

Master writing with interactive prompts and instant feedback that build confidence and creativity

Enhance vocabulary and reading skills with innovative tools like "Point-and-Discover," where children can point to words in a physical book, and the tablet's camera instantly provides explanations, along with guided reading exercises

Adding a touch of fun and companionship, "Thinkie," an AI-powered learning companion, engages children through voice interactions. Powered by advanced ASR (automatic speech recognition) and TTS (text-to-speech) technology, Thinkie chats, answers questions, and fosters curiosity, making the learning process enjoyable and dynamic.

With an extensive library of ebooks, gamified coursework, and compatibility with popular applications like Google Classroom, the Thinkpal Tablet is a versatile tool for modern families. The 11-inch TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care screen safeguards children's vision during extended use, while the optional keyboard transforms the tablet into a Chromebook-like device, enhancing productivity and usability.

"We designed the Thinkpal Tablet to address the biggest challenges faced by students and families in education today," said Yujing Sun, General Manager of Think Academy. "Our mission is to provide every child with a personalized, world-class tutor that inspires confidence and a lifelong love for learning."

The Thinkpal Tablet will be available for $249 ($339 including keyboard) at shop.thethinkacademy.com. Pre-orders open today.

About Think Academy

Think Academy, a subsidiary of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), has been at the forefront of education innovation for over two decades. Serving more than 5 million K-12 students across 10+ countries, Think Academy is dedicated to creating fair and comprehensive educational opportunities. By integrating advanced technology with expert curriculum design, Think Academy is shaping the future of learning to be more accessible, engaging, and impactful.

