thINK Ahead 2019 Reaches Maximum Capacity for Fifth Annual Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, today announced that thINK Ahead 2019 is at maximum capacity and sponsorships are sold out.

The annual inkjet user conference will take place in just 10 days in Boca Raton, Florida, September 16-18. Over 600 attendees will learn inkjet industry trends and best practices from 75 presenters (50 inkjet press customers and 25 industry analysts and experts) with a choice of 5 tracks and over 30 educational sessions. New this year, thINK attendees can participate in Ask the Expert sessions, led by thINK guest speakers, customers and industry leaders, to take a deeper dive into learning. As an added benefit, Canon Solutions America will continue to offer tours and demos at the Canon Solutions America Customer Experience Center as they have done years prior.

thINK Ahead attendees will also be able to view innovative inkjet best practices on display as part of the second annual Inkjet Innovation Awards, designed to recognize Canon Solutions America inkjet customers who are pushing the boundaries of this game-changing technology.

"Whether attendees have been to a thINK conference before or are a first-timer, the thINK Board has worked hard to ensure that thINK Ahead 2019 will be fresh and exciting for everyone," said Bob Radzis, thINK President and Chief Customer Officer at SG360°.

In addition to a full day of informative sessions, thINK Ahead will feature opening and closing keynotes. "We have two amazing keynotes lined up — opening keynote Adam Markel is a recognized expert in professional and personal reinvention who guides individuals and businesses to capitalize on change and magnify their impact. Our closing keynote, Rorke Denver, has held many titles including Navy SEAL Commander, New York Times Bestselling Author, Leader, and Founder of Ever Onward. He will share Navy SEAL principles to call leaders to take action, to suffer, and to be bold so they can perform at their highest levels," said Victor Bohnert, thINK Executive Director. "The culmination of inspiring keynote speakers, robust educational sessions, customer experience center demos and numerous networking opportunities with peers and partners is sure to have attendees feeling inspired and motivated to take their inkjet business to new levels."

"Once again thINK sponsorships sold out quickly this year, and it is because of this type of partner interest and support that we are able to put together such a powerful conference for the inkjet community. We'd like to acknowledge and thank all of our partners for their continued support," said Todd Roth, thINK Ahead 2019 Conference Chair.

About thINK Forum

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

