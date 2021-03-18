thINK Ahead 2021 In-person Event to be Held in Two Waves: October 11-13 and October 13-15, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, today announced thINK Ahead 2021 will be held in Boca Raton, Florida, in two waves: Wave 1 – October 11-13, 2021 and Wave 2 – October 13-15, 2021.

"In recognition of the high regard thINK members have for the annual thINK Ahead event, and the unquestioned value of being able to connect in person, we have crafted a way we can come together in a responsible manner while at the same time addressing the tremendous growth of the thINK community," said Todd Roth, incoming thINK Board President. "thINK Ahead is one of the largest inkjet user events in the country and we've seen growing, record attendance year over year since its inception six years ago. We attribute the growth to Canon Solutions America's 32% inkjet market share and thINK for delivering exactly what those making the inkjet investment are looking for — a place to learn from the largest and most innovative businesses using inkjet and a place to create personable 1:1 relationships with peers across the country."

"With thINK Ahead 2021 split into two Waves, we are bringing smaller groups together for the same big learning and at the same time successfully addressed the challenge to maintain the integrity of the venue as the inkjet customer base continues to grow," Roth said.

The thINK Ahead 2021 on-site agenda includes a special keynote and product and partner demos at the new Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center and small group deep-dive inkjet educational sessions at the Boca Raton Resort Beach Club.

"Last year we found we could take learning broader and deeper across our community with virtual events. This year, we believe we will see the benefit of small group learning that often forges not only deeper understanding but stronger relationships as well," said Roth.

While thINK is bringing back the annual in-person thINK Ahead event in 2021, the thINK Virtual Learning event continues as well on November 4, 2021. This provides an outstanding opportunity for more individuals from each company to participate.

"Given the demand for the on-site event and the smaller group learning platform, we anticipate that thINK Ahead will quickly reach capacity when registration opens on May 1. For that reason, we are going to continue to offer the thINK Virtual event, so that the entire thINK community can benefit from the learning at thINK Ahead," said Eric Hawkinson, thINK Executive Director.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

