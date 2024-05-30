THINK BIG: INTRODUCING THE BIG CHEEZ-IT® CRUNCHWRAP SUPREME® AND BIG CHEEZ-IT® TOSTADA

The Future is Here and it Tastes Like Cheez

The two industry titans first collaborated in 2022, testing out the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada for a limited time at a single Taco Bell location in Irvine, CA. This trial run proved to be incredibly successful as fans made it clear that the Big Cheez-It menu items brought something new to the table, something bigger than ever before. Based on the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Taco Bell and Cheez-It knew it had to go BIGGER and CHEEZIER and take the menu items nationwide – sharing the very best of innovation with fans from coast to coast. Taco Bell announced this collaboration's massive return at the brand's first-ever Live Más LIVE event earlier this year.

Think 16x Bigger

Not every good innovation is built on a (silicon) chip…Some are built on the ultimate 16x cracker platform like the Big Cheez-It Tostada and others provide an unrivaled flavor matrix cheezy enough to power a Big Cheez-it Crunchwrap Supreme. Each menu item displays a supersized cracker – a Cheez-It cracker 16x larger in size than the original – developed specifically for these redesigned versions of the Crunchwrap Supreme and Tostada. Crafted with 100% real cheese and the familiar ridges fans adore, this colossal cracker serves as the canvas for Taco Bell's new menu items.

The Innovative Line Up:

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme ( $5.49* *): Like its original counterpart, this Crunchwrap Supreme includes seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, crisp lettuce, cool reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is replaced with a Big Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that's grilled to go.

"This collaboration isn't just about bringing together two iconic brands; it's about taking the spirit of fan innovation to create something truly larger than life," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "We're thrilled to launch this exciting partnership nationwide and offer fans a whole new way to experience the classic cheesy and crunchy flavors they love from Taco Bell and Cheez-It."

"Cheez-It has always been about more than just snacking – it's about elevating cheese to new heights for salty snack lovers with an obsession for cheese and an appetite for excitement," said Jessica Waller, General Manager, Away From Home, Kellanova. "Teaming up with Taco Bell has been an incredible experience for Kellanova to bring the Cheez-It passion for cheesy flavor and fun into new culinary territories so that fans of both brands Want it. Need It. Cheez-It."

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada are available exclusively to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app from May 30 through June 5, and nationwide for all on June 6 for a limited time.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Kellogg Company

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

* Early Access to The Big Cheez-it Crunchwrap Supreme or Big Cheez-it Tostada available from 5/30 to 6/5 for Rewards Members only via the Taco Bell mobile app, at participating U.S. Taco Bell ® locations, while supplies last. Not available for delivery orders, unless placed on the Taco Bell app. Must be a registered, logged-in, Taco Bell Rewards member to access. Non transferrable. Check store for availability. No cash value. Terms apply: ta.co/terms

** At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. Drinks exclude freezes.

