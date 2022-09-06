Think Bioscience Appoints Nicholas A. Saccomano, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

Think Bioscience bolsters drug development expertise and deepens relationship with Colorado life science ecosystem following a $17M financing.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Bioscience ("Think"), a Boulder-based synthetic biology company focused on developing small-molecule therapeutics that target difficult-to-drug proteins, has appointed Nicholas A. Saccomano, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Saccomano is a seasoned pharmaceutical professional with 30+ years of extensive research and development experience across multiple therapeutic areas.

"Dr. Saccomano is an experienced and passionate drug developer. He will be an invaluable resource to Think Bioscience as we expand our drug discovery platform and advance our internal drug development programs," said Dr. Jerome Fox, co-founder and CEO at Think Bioscience. "His passion for developing medicines combined with his industry knowledge will make him an important addition to the Board of Directors."

Dr. Saccomano currently serves on the board of OnKure Therapeutics, a clinical-stage Boulder-based biotech company, and advises several growing bioscience companies. Previously, Dr. Saccomano worked at Pfizer R&D, Inc. as Chief Science Officer and Site Head at its Boulder facility, where he led a 170-person research and development team that advanced a portfolio of small molecule drug programs from inception to proof-of-concept. Prior to working at Pfizer, he served as Chief Science Officer at Array Biopharma Inc., where he was responsible for creating and advancing ten clinical-stage compounds, with seven drug approvals to date. Dr. Saccomano received a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Columbia University under the direction of Gilbert Stork.

"Think's pioneering chemical biology approach to small molecule drug discovery leverages the immense chemical diversity of biosynthetic pathways; it shows great promise for discovering new molecular pharmacologies and developing important drugs against difficult and novel targets," said Dr. Saccomano. "I look forward to working closely with the Think Bioscience team."

Think Bioscience is reimagining synthetic biology by using living systems to guide the design and assembly of better medicines. The unique approach to drug discovery combines applied microbiology, enzymology, and computational science to develop small-molecule therapeutics against elusive targets. Learn more about us at www.thinkbioscience.com.

