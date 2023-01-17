Think Bold Festival & Conference 2023 Announces Earn Your Leisure's Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings as Keynote Speakers to Bring Economic Innovation and a Fresh Approach to Financial Literacy to Jacksonville's Next Generation of Bold Thinkers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to bring Jacksonville's boldest thinkers together, with an in-person experience, attendees will also hear from top business leaders, entrepreneurs, and celebrities. Think Bold Festival & Conference is Jacksonville's biggest innovation event of the year.

During this two-day event in April 2023, local business leaders, stakeholders, and participants alike will collaborate to be a united catalyst for creating economic opportunity. The event will also connect future entrepreneurs and the next generation workforce.

Earn Your Leisure (Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings)

The Think Bold Festival & Conference infuses contemporary culture, music, technology, arts, influencers, fashion, gaming, film, innovation, and entrepreneurship into the following:

Performances

Masterclasses

Panels

Workshops

Exhibitors

Break Sessions/Deep Dives

Live Podcast Stage's

And more

"I am excited about this in-person event where our amazing set of speakers and panelists can share ideas face-to-face with students, young professionals, and the next generation workforce," said Troy McNair Sr. Co-Founder/Partner, of GMG along with Co-Founder/Partner Maurice "Mo" Henderson. "We have a fantastic lineup of speakers and panelists, through Think Bold conference, and I couldn't be more excited to announce Earn Your Leisure's Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to our rich Think Bold Festival & Conference agenda. With over 2 million followers across social media and 900,000 YouTube subscribers. The keynote speakers will help emerging content creators learn how to enhance their businesses, finances, and overall entrepreneurial spirits.

Additionally, participants along with the community will find bold bites and other refreshments provided by twelve (12) local food truck vendors located at Ford on the Bay.

The Think Bold Festival & Conference will take place April 14-15, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel and Think Bold After Dark along the Elbow entertainment district. To RSVP, interested participants may visit the event website.

For more information on event lineups, ticket purchases, food trucks, exhibitors, health and safety updates, or sponsorships opportunities, visit www.ThinkBoldFest.com .

About Gangplank Management Group:

GANGPLANK MANAGEMENT GROUP (GMG) We are the Florida market leader in creative and music-based entertainment, working across creative, contemporary culture, next generation workforce integration, branding, marketing, recording, publishing, merchandising, and artist management.

About Earn Your Leisure:

Hosted by financial advisor Rashad Bilal and educator Troy Millings, The Earn Your Leisure Podcast gives behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries, highlights back stories of entrepreneurs, breaks down business models, and examines the latest trends in finance. Earn Your Leisure is a college business class mixed with pop culture, blending the two together for a unique and exciting look into the world of business.

For more about Earn Your Leisure, visit www.earnyourleisure.com

Media Contact: Jaelyn Burks

[email protected]

(904) 610-8821

SOURCE Think Bold Festival & Conference