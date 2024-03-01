THINK BOLD Festival & Conference 2024: Where Inspiration Meets Innovation with Proud Partner VyStar Credit Union

Come Together to Inspire, Create, and Lead the Charge Toward a Future Filled with Possibilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK BOLD Festival & Conference is thrilled to announce a dynamic partnership with VyStar Credit Union for the 2024 edition of this groundbreaking event. Set to take place on April 12-13 at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront in Jacksonville, this collaboration marks a significant step forward in THINK BOLD'S mission to empower and inspire the next generation of innovators. THINK BOLD Festival & Conference attendees will be immersed in a diverse range of activities, from exhilarating performances and enlightening masterclasses to interactive panels, thought-provoking workshops, inspiring keynotes, and a dynamic exhibitor showcase.

From its inception, THINK BOLD has been a beacon for change-makers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. The partnership with VyStar, a leader in fostering community growth and financial empowerment, underscores the shared commitment to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders. VyStar's support of the festival since its early days has been instrumental in shaping the event into a powerhouse of innovation and cultural exchange.

"We are more than excited to partner for our second year with VyStar for the 2024 THINK BOLD Festival & Conference," said Troy McNair Sr. and Maurice Henderson, Co- founders of THINK BOLD. "Their support and shared vision for a better future make them the perfect ally in our quest to empower the next wave of change makers."

VyStar, with its rich history of serving the Jacksonville community and beyond, brings more than just financial support to the event. The credit union's vision of doing good and driving positive change aligns perfectly with the ethos of THINK BOLD. As a financial institution that prioritizes the well-being of its members and the community, VyStar represents the ideal of what it means to be forward thinking - not just in words, but in action.

"VyStar believes in harnessing the power of collaboration and innovation to uplift communities and inspire meaningful change," said Patricia McElroy, VyStar SVP, Foundation President. "We're committed to not just providing exceptional financial services, but to leading the way in making the communities where we live, work and play a better place. We are proud to support THINK BOLD's efforts to pave the way for progress where it's needed most."

The THINK BOLD Festival & Conference is a testament to the power of collaboration in fostering innovation and community development. This synergy will provide attendees with unparalleled opportunities to engage with thought leaders, access cutting-edge resources, and be part of a movement that's setting new standards for what it means to lead and succeed in today's fast-paced world.

For more information on the THINK BOLD Festival & Conference and how you can participate, visit www.thinkboldfest.com

About THINK BOLD

Our vision is to delve into and capitalize on growth opportunities within the realms of contemporary culture, creating a robust infrastructure that spans technology, innovation, health, wealth management, music, arts, and entertainment. By doing so, we aim to not only invigorate these sectors but also generate a substantial, positive impact on the local economy. This vision is at the heart of our commitment to fostering advancement and enriching the cultural and economic landscape of the communities we serve. www.thinkboldfest.com

SOURCE Think Bold