Think Bold Festival & Conference Announces Inaugural Date for April 14 -15, 2023

Jacksonville Festival & Conference Curates The Boldest Thinkers in 2023 in Music, Tech, Culture, and Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gangplank Management Group (GMG), Jacksonville-based music, management, and media agency, has announced the inaugural date for their flagship event, THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE slated to be held in April 14th-15th 2023.

Think Bold Festival & Conference

This two-day event will be a uniquely curated experience that will infuse various segments of contemporary culture, arts, fashion, gaming, film, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and music into a number of various panels, workshops, keynotes, performances, exhibitors and more. THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE will be hybrid of a TED Talk meets SXSW. This event will be produced and curated by GMG and a board of advisers with the mission to explore and identify opportunities in Jacksonville, Florida, for growth and advancement within the city's contemporary culture, thereby building a strong infrastructure in the segments of technology, music, arts, and entertainment and resulting in a positive local economic impact. GMG co-founders, Troy McNair, Sr. and Maurice Henderson, explain, "We had a plan to kick-off this opportunity in our community before the pandemic. Though the hiatus initially seemed like a setback, it turned out to be a benefit because it has given us a chance to hone our goals and objectives. Now our focus is to make sure that we curate an experience that builds upon the great contributions that other forward-thinkers have contributed to Jacksonville in the past. More importantly, we want to make sure that we create a safe space for all attendees by working closely with the CDC and abiding by all local public health mandates and guidelines. The health and safety of our participants and attendees is our first priority."

McNair Sr. continues, "Jacksonville has a lot of the foundational elements in place—we have a thriving community of artists of all kinds, visual and performance, we have a NFL football team the Jacksonville Jaguars, we have award-winning entertainment venues, and so much more that puts us in line to be able to compete with other cities nationally recognized for their innovation and technology. We just want to be a catalyst for further infrastructure in Jacksonville and thinking boldly about the future of the city with the understanding that this festival & conference is being built by the people who live and work in this city."

THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE April 14th -15th, 2023 will take place in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel (225 East Coastline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202). Local businesses and entrepreneurs will be included in the festival & conference, as opportunities for involvement are announced in the coming weeks. THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE attendees will be immersed in events that feature contemporary culture's biggest influencers spanning across multiple genres over the course of the festival weekend. For more information on event lineups, purchasing tickets, sponsorships, exhibitors, health and safety updates, visit www.ThinkBoldFest.com .

100 N. Laura Street | Suite 500 | Jacksonville, FL 32202 | www.GMGMgmt.com

CONTACT: Jaelyn Burks

(904) 610-8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Think Bold Festival & Conference