THINK BOLD Festival & Conference Presented by VyStar Credit Union Announces the 2026 Think Bold Honors Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Think Bold Festival & Conference proudly announces the 2026 Think Bold Honors Awards presented by VyStar Credit Union. The event will be held on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026, at VyStar Headquarters located at 76 S. Laura Street in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Think Bold Honors Awards recognize exceptional leaders whose work is shaping a more equitable, innovative, and inclusive Jacksonville. Each honoree will receive a custom-crafted Think Bold Montblanc Writing Instrument, symbolizing excellence, precision, and bold leadership.

The Think Bold Festival and Conference will be held April 8-12, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and surrounding venues. Think Bold is a hub for big ideas, bold leadership and transformative action. As a trusted leader in community investment and financial empowerment, VyStar's partnership has been instrumental in shaping the festival's mission – ensuring it continues to serve as a platform for inspiring change and fostering meaningful connections.

"VyStar is honored to present the 2026 Think Bold Honors Awards, recognizing visionaries whose bold leadership is expanding economic mobility, capital access, and community voice across Jacksonville," said Kemal Gasper, VP, Community Engagement, VyStar Credit Union. "Their impact reflects the values we champion and inspires us to build a more connected, thriving city."

Twelve extraordinary leaders will be recognized during the Think BoldHonors 2026. The Think Bold Honors Ceremony will spotlight trailblazers, innovators, and community champions in philanthropy, business, advocacy, and the arts. With the festival's mission to inspire entrepreneurship, workforce development, and innovation, these honorees embody the bold spirit of transformation and community impact.

2026 Honorees and Categories

Civic Engagement & Community Voice Award

Honoree: Wanda Willis -





Honoree: Wanda Willis - Corporate Civic Leadership Award

Honoree: Darnell Smith -





Honoree: Darnell Smith - Economic Justice & Capital Access Award

Honoree: Caleena Shirley -





Honoree: Caleena Shirley - Environmental Equity & Placemaking Award

Honoree: Kay Ehas -





Faith & Cultural Unity Leadership Award

Honoree: Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr. -





Health & Youth Development Leadership Award

Honoree: Eric Mann -





Hispanic Impact & Inclusion Award

Honoree: Monica Hernandez -





Neighborhood Transformation & Anti-Poverty Award

Honoree: Travis Williams -





Honoree: Travis Williams - Small Business Equity & Government Impact Award

Honoree: Gregory Grant -





Honoree: Gregory Grant - United Impact & Social Innovation Award

Honoree: Melanie Patz -





Honoree: Melanie Patz - Venture Capital & Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Award

Honoree: Jim Stallings -





Honoree: Jim Stallings - Women's Empowerment & Social Leadership Award

Honoree: Donna Orender -





Honoree: Donna Orender - Bold Leadership in Real Estate Award

Honoree: Tinesha Tutt

"The Think Bold Honors Awards were created to amplify leaders who are not only doing the work, but shifting the culture of what leadership looks like in Jacksonville," said Troy McNair Sr. & Maurice 'Mo' Henderson, Co-Founders of Think Bold Festival & Conference. "These honorees are builders, innovators, and community changemakers. Their leadership reflects the spirit of Think Bold - courageous, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to our city's future."

The THINK BOLD Honors Ceremony is an invitation-only event that sets the stage for the THINK BOLD Festival & Conference. For more information about THINK BOLD, including sponsorship opportunities or tickets for the festival, Click here or visit www.thinkboldfest.com .

About Think Bold Festival & Conference

Think Bold Festival & Conference is Jacksonville's leading platform for entrepreneurship, workforce development, innovation, and culture. The annual festival brings together business leaders, creatives, students, and community stakeholders to accelerate ideas and build a bold, future-ready Jacksonville.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 78 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. VyStar members have access to 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. For more information, visit vystarcu.org , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter), and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Think Bold