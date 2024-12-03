THINK BOLD FESTIVAL 2025: IGNITING INNOVATION, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, AND THE FUTURE WORKFORCE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Bold, a leading advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship, is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Think Bold Festival & Conference. Scheduled for April 11-12, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, the event promises to be a powerful gathering of industry pioneers, business magnates, and emerging trailblazers. This year's theme, "We Stand on Being Bold," encapsulates the event's core mission: to inspire attendees to challenge conventions, embrace new ideas, and drive positive change across various sectors.

The Think Bold Festival & Conference has rapidly become a cornerstone event in Jacksonville, drawing attendees from across the region and beyond. Now in its third year, the festival serves as a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, attracting a diverse mix of students, entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals, and key stakeholders. The event's commitment to fostering growth and innovation aligns perfectly with Jacksonville's burgeoning reputation as a hub for creativity and progress.

Think Bold 2025 is set to deliver an electrifying lineup of keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and hands-on experiences designed to ignite imaginations and empower attendees. This year's roster of speakers includes prominent figures who embody the spirit of boldness and innovation:

"Think Bold All Access is about opening doors and equipping young minds with the confidence and resources to pursue bold dreams," said Troy McNair Sr., Co-Founder.

Mark Lamping, President of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will share his insights on leadership, resilience, and navigating the dynamic landscapes of sports and business.

Lil Duval , renowned entertainer and entrepreneur, will delve into the realms of creativity, breaking barriers, and carving unique paths to success.

, renowned entertainer and entrepreneur, will delve into the realms of creativity, breaking barriers, and carving unique paths to success. Nat Ford Sr , CEO of Jacksonville Transportation Authority, will discuss the pivotal role of urban mobility, infrastructure development, and workforce development in shaping the future of cities.

, CEO of Jacksonville Transportation Authority, will discuss the pivotal role of urban mobility, infrastructure development, and workforce development in shaping the future of cities. Pinky Cole Hayes , visionary founder of Slutty Vegan, will share her inspiring journey of building a purpose-driven business and scaling it into a national phenomenon.

, visionary founder of Slutty Vegan, will share her inspiring journey of building a purpose-driven business and scaling it into a national phenomenon. Brett R. Berish, CEO of Sovereign Brands, will provide invaluable insights into building iconic global brands that resonate with consumers and stand the test of time.

At the heart of Think Bold 2025 lies a groundbreaking initiative: Think Bold All Access. This program is dedicated to empowering the next generation by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and connections to thrive in the dynamic fields of music, sports, and entertainment. Think Bold All Access will offer:

Workforce Workshops: These workshops, based on the insightful Think Bold All Access DECODED guide, will provide a detailed roadmap of various career paths within these industries, highlighting essential skills, qualifications, and potential opportunities.

Mentorship Opportunities: Attendees will have the invaluable chance to connect with industry leaders, mentors, and seasoned professionals in business, media, and technology, gaining insights, advice, and guidance to navigate their career journeys.

Interactive Labs: From DJ sessions and music production workshops to creative art installations and entrepreneurship challenges, these interactive labs, led by experts, will provide hands-on experiences and foster creativity and innovation.

Think Bold 2025 is more than just an event; it's a movement. It's about fostering a community where boldness is celebrated, innovation is nurtured, and collaboration knows no bounds. The festival serves as a testament to the power of ideas, the importance of mentorship, and the transformative potential that unfolds when diverse minds come together with a shared purpose.

To learn more about the Think Bold Festival & Conference, explore sponsorship opportunities, or purchase tickets, please visit www.thinkboldfest.com. Join us as we stand on being bold and shape the future together.

About Think Bold Festival & Conference The Think Bold Festival & Conference is a premier platform that unites forward-thinking individuals, industry leaders, and influencers to explore innovative ideas, foster collaborations, and drive positive change. Focused on entrepreneurship, workforce, innovation, and personal growth, this annual event offers attendees unparalleled insights and networking opportunities across diverse sectors, including technology, arts, health, and entertainment. By merging contemporary culture with actionable inspiration, Think Bold transforms Jacksonville into a hub for innovation and cultural enrichment. Learn more at www.thinkboldfest.com

