Think Coffee Fights Single-Use Cups in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful limited release of its Huskee Cup Swap program last month, Think Coffee is launching the program company-wide at all 11 of their NYC locations. Under this innovative program, anyone who brings in a used Huskee Cup will have their beverage served in a clean, sanitized replacement. Earth-conscious customers who want to avoid single-use cups no longer have to worry about cleaning their own travel mug because Think Coffee takes care of the dirty work for them.

Think Coffee is using a cup swap program to cut down on its use of single-use coffee cups. Huskee Cups are made of husk, a byproduct of the dry milling stage of coffee production.

An estimated 600 billion coffee cups end up in landfills each year because they cannot be recycled. The aim of the Think Coffee Huskee Cup Swap is to put a small dent in this environmental disaster by reducing the reliance on single use coffee cups.

Taylor Bloom, a lead barista at Think Coffee's 8th Ave location says of the new program: "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to consume less. The key was finding a cup that everyone will want to use regularly. The Huskee Cups have a great design, easy to clean and to drink from. Plus, they are made out of an organic byproduct of the coffee milling process, and so are extra eco-friendly."

Available for purchase for $20 at Think Coffee, Huskee Cups are made out of 50% coffee husk (waste from the coffee production process) and 50% post-consumer plastic. They are designed for durability and cleanability and can be turned back into new Huskee Cups at the end of their useful life.

About Think Coffee: Think Coffee is an independent NYC coffee company with 11 locations in Manhattan and a roastery and bakery in Brooklyn. Think's mission is to improve the circumstances of the most vulnerable in the coffee supply chain, but closer to home, it has also been a leader in environmental sustainability in the coffee industry, composting cups, lids and other packaging for the past 7 years.

