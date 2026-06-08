Think Digital, a Division of Think Education, Launches Raly Report to Streamline LCAP Development for California Education Leaders

AI-powered platform reduces administrative resources and helps leaders focus on student outcomes

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Digital, a division of Think Education, today announced the launch of Raly Report, an AI-powered platform designed to simplify and strengthen the development of the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for California educators and administrators.

Developed specifically for California school systems, Raly Report helps education leaders navigate the complex and time-intensive LCAP process by reducing manual work, improving accuracy, and streamlining document development.

"Raly Report was built in close partnership with education leaders who understand the demands of this process," said Matt Scharpnick, Chief of Innovation at Think Education. "The goal is to simplify the mechanics of LCAP development while preserving the integrity of the work, so leaders can focus on planning and outcomes."

A requirement for all school systems in California, the LCAP serves as a key planning document that outlines district goals, actions, services, and resource allocation intended to improve student outcomes. The process often requires extensive coordination across multiple data sources, evolving state requirements, and detailed documentation.

Raly Report was created to help address common challenges associated with LCAP development, including administrative workload, repetitive manual tasks, and the potential for errors that can delay county review and approval.

"We worked closely with experienced education leaders and LCAP experts throughout the development process to ensure Raly Report reflects the realities schools face every day," added Scharpnick. "Their feedback and hands-on testing helped validate that the platform not only improves efficiency, but also supports the level of accuracy, transparency, and strategic planning that districts need to confidently move through the LCAP process."

Designed to align with current California state requirements, Raly Report was developed with direct input from education leaders and practitioners with experience across California school systems.

Raly Report supports multiple stages of the LCAP development process. Together, these capabilities are designed to reduce manual entry, improve accuracy, and simplify navigation of complex, non-linear documents.

Key features of Raly Report include:

Import of prior LCAPs to serve as a starting point

Integration with California Dashboard data

Guided prompts to support development of narrative sections

Automated review of spelling, calculations, and internal consistency

Export of a formatted, submission-ready document

Raly Report is part of a growing suite of solutions developed by Think Digital, the AI, innovation, and technology division of Think Education. Built on more than 30 years of direct partnership with California schools, Think Digital translates practical, field-tested expertise into technology solutions designed to help education leaders operate more effectively and better support student success.

Through Think Education's broader Impact Portfolio, Raly Report reflects the organization's commitment to developing tech-enabled solutions that strengthen school systems and expand educational opportunity for students across California.

"As education systems continue to evolve, we believe technology should serve as a tool that strengthens the important work happening in schools every day, not complicates it," said Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Education. "Raly Report reflects our commitment to developing innovative solutions that help education leaders operate more effectively, make informed decisions, and create the conditions that allow every student to thrive."

Think Education continues to expand its portfolio of leadership development, digital innovation, staffing services, and expanded learning programs while remaining deeply rooted in partnership with California public schools. Through continued investment in people, systems, and collaboration, the organization aims to help create inclusive, supportive learning environments where every student has access to all of life's possibilities.

About Think Digital

At Think Digital, we're building the operating system for excellent schools by partnering with pioneers in education to build tools that help every school system achieve excellence for all kids. A division of Think Education, Think Digital was launched to develop innovative digital solutions designed to support educators, administrators, and education systems in improving operational efficiency and student outcomes. Its solutions are designed specifically to meet the evolving needs of California schools and education leaders through technology-driven innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Learn more about Raly Report at Raly.Report. Follow Think Digital on LinkedIn.

About Think Education

Think Education is grounded on a simple but powerful belief: when schools and communities work together, students thrive. What began in 1994 as a grassroots afterschool program in a single neighborhood has grown into deep partnerships with over 120 school systems across California. Today, we bring together innovators and educators to design and implement solutions to the complex challenges in public education. We are a mission-driven, results-oriented nonprofit dedicated to the success of every single student.

Follow Think Education on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Think Education