Think Energy Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Think+

Think Energy, LLC

02 Feb, 2024, 15:05 ET

Program has stored more than 625,000 tons of carbon to date 
Independent salesforce grows passed 5,500 
Beta testing revolutionary Think Smart platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Energy, the retail arm of energy technology company Energywell, celebrated this week the one-year anniversary of its proprietary sales channel Think+. Initially opened for business in January 2023, Think+ has enrolled more than 5,500 independent Energy Advisors, powering positive change by connecting residential customers to cost-effective sustainable energy sources.

Now operating in 13 states and Washington, D.C., Think Energy is bridging the transition to sustainable energy through relationships with community solar farms and by pledging to protect 50 trees each time a customer selects one of its electricity or community solar plans. To date, customers enrolled with Think Energy have protected more than 2.2 million trees, enough to store 625,000 tons of carbon.

"We believe that, if given simple and affordable choices, everyone would opt to power their lives with sustainable energy," said Energywell CEO Michael Fallquist. "Climate change is a challenge that demands collective action, and we relish our role in driving the technology and products needed to make sustainable solutions available to everyone." 

Among Think Energy's grandest technological initiatives is the customer application Think Smart, which uses real-time smart meter data to reward customers with cash rebates for shifting their power usage to the off-peak hours of the day – facilitating grid reliability and power consumption when the generation sources of the grid are most renewable. Powered by Energywell's proprietary Proton platform, Think Smart is in beta testing in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas with a full roll-out expected to start later in 2024.

Through this technology and its rapidly growing salesforce, Think+ provides environmentally conscious entrepreneurs with the opportunity to earn income by educating customers on sustainable options and matching them with the plan or plans that best suit their needs. 

"Think+ was built on the idea of shared benefits," said Lauren Valdes, Director of Think+. "This is an avenue for environmentally conscious people to support a cause they believe in and inspire one another; to transform lives, the communities where we work and live, and, ultimately, the world."

About Energywell 
Energywell is an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition. Energywell combines the financial strength of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and capital and commodities expertise from Hartree Partners L.P. with proprietary technology and a seasoned team of energy industry veterans. Visit http://www.energywell.com for more information. 

About Think Energy
Think Energy, LLC is a forward-thinking retail electricity provider dedicated to transforming the energy landscape. As a leading player in the industry, Think Energy is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable sustainable energy solutions to residential and small commercial customers. By harnessing the power of innovative technology and a customer-centric approach, Think Energy is revolutionizing the way people think about energy consumption. For more information, please visit http://www.thinkenergy.com.

CONTACT: Max Jabbonsky, mjabbonsky@energywell.com

SOURCE Think Energy, LLC

