think! Expands Keto Protein Bar Offering in Response to Soaring Demand

"We've received tremendous response to our first think! Keto Protein Bar and our team is thrilled to expand the offering with new flavors that provide the delicious taste and high-quality ingredients people expect," said Perri Gordon, vice president and GM for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Healthy Lifestyle Brands.

"We launched think! Keto Protein Bars over a year ago and they attracted immediate interest. Excellent reviews (4.9/5 stars), incredible demand, and outstanding repeat sales showed us that we had achieved something special with our Keto Protein Bars. They truly taste like a treat that melts-in-your mouth, while delivering high protein and keto low carb, low sugar values," added Gordon.

think! Keto Protein Bars offer 10 grams of protein, only one gram of sugar, are gluten free, keto certified and 180 calories or less.

Whether you follow a keto diet or just want a low carb protein bar that tastes terrific, think! Keto Protein Bars are designed for you. think! stands for all types of strength and works to create products that give you the fuel to do what you love. think! invites you to try the Keto Protein Bars and taste for yourself.

For nutrition, product and purchase information on think! Keto Protein Bars, visit https://shop.thinkproducts.com/Keto-Protein-Bars/c/[email protected]@Keto.

About think! Products

think! Products is the high protein snack nutrition brand, recognized for outstanding taste, premium ingredients, and smart snacking offerings. Founded in 1999 by a single mom whose passion for good eating led her to create nutritious food products that help support overall wellness, think! was acquired by Glanbia Performance Nutrition in 2015 and rebranded to think! in 2019 with an expanded product offering. think! Products are made with thoughtful ingredients, packed with protein, minimal sugar and gluten free. think! Products include high protein bars, protein oatmeal and thinkKIDS protein bars. For more information on think! visit https://thinkproducts.com.

SOURCE think!

Related Links

https://thinkproducts.com

