Think First Global Announces Partnership with Learn Fresh's NBA Math Hoops as it Launches its First Program with the DC Dream Center

Partnership provides critical STEM and social-emotional skills to students in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think First Global, a Maryland nonprofit founded by former pro-athlete and author, Travis Garrison, announced today its partnership with nonprofit Learn Fresh and its NBA Math Hoops program with the Washington Wizards in bringing critical life skills and math education to the DC Dream Center.

Think First Global's team talking with kids about how to "Think First" Founder, Garrison, explaining NBA Math Hoops game at the DC Dream Center

"We are really excited to expand our offerings to students by collaborating with Learn Fresh's NBA Math Hoops," says Garrison, former Maryland Terp and McDonald All American from Suitland, MD. "Kids need more resources and support than ever, especially after COVID. We use the game of basketball to teach them critical life skills, literacy, and now we can expand to math. This will really help set them up for success."

"We're thrilled about Think First Global implementing NBA Math Hoops," says Nick Monzi, CEO of Learn Fresh. "Our program helps develop algebra readiness and social-emotional competency for students through physical and digital basketball-themed games, which aligns perfectly with Think First Global's mission to help kids "think first."

The program will run for 12 weeks at the DC Dream Center, a community center based in Southeast, DC. "The DC Dream Center was built to enable youth to fulfill their potential. With over 1,200 students taking part in our programs last year, we believe Think First Global's program, in collaboration with Learn Fresh's NBA Math Hoops, will give them much needed resources to succeed," says Ernest Clover, Executive Director of the DC Dream Center.

After writing the outline for his third book, which became the basis of the program, "The Crossover: A Bridge from Court to Life," on a bus while playing overseas in Turkey, Garrison launched Think First Global in 2023 to teach kids to "Think First" before making decisions that could impact themselves and their communities.

Garrison says, "My mission is to teach kids the lessons that I missed growing up, the ones they don't always teach in the classrooms – not just how to deal with failure and shame, but how to rebound and know you're not alone. Basketball is just a way to connect with kids, but the most important parts are the emotional ones: how to rebound, how to bounce back, and know it's not over till the final buzzer."

About Think First Global

Think First Global, a 501c(3), teaches critical life skills using the game of basketball and provides youth programming in Maryland and Washington, D.C. with plans to expand nationally. www.thinkfirstglobal.org

About Learn Fresh

Learn Fresh is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing innovative STEM learning experiences that empower educators and inspire students. Through community, play, and rigorous exploration, Learn Fresh programs leverage students' passion for sports and entertainment to inspire their STEM and social-emotional learning. www.learnfresh.org

