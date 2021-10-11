Think Freedom First -- Silence is NOT Consensus

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Freedom First announces that by popular demand, a rally commemorating the Million MAGA March. This event is scheduled for November 13, 2021 which is the first anniversary of that historic march.

Due to increasing political and social unrest, many believe that big tech and others are carving away at American values, customs and traditions and our First Amendment rights are being sacrificed. Rally participants will demand protection for traditional American culture while they express their love for the United States, the America First agenda and our First Amendment. Think Freedom First will send a message to the world that the voices of mainstream Americans must be heard.

We believe that "we must come together to send a direct message to Congress, the media and the world that we stand united, not divided, to protect and preserve American Culture and our First Amendment." We are uniting in honor of the United States of America; all people regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, age or political affiliation are invited. Plan to join us as we stand up for this common cause.

Event Goal: Our goal is to show that "We the People" have both a voice and a presence and can peacefully unite to celebrate Freedom and Liberty. We stand in support of the American Flag, the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, the Constitution, the America First agenda and preserving American Values, Customs and Traditions. Our desire is to send a direct message to our government, the media and the world that we stand united, not divided to preserve our American culture and our First Amendment rights.

Event Details: The opening ceremonies will begin at 12 noon EST at the National Sylvan Theater. It is located on the grounds of the Washington monument near the NW Corner of 15th Street and Independence Avenue intersection and about 450 feet southwest of the monument. The event is scheduled to end at 6:00 PM. There is no admission for general/lawn seating or for any activities at the event however we request that you obtain a souvenir ticket through our Eventbrite site - https://t.co/ugXxXH4r0o . We do have very limited seats available - they may be purchased using the same Eventbrite link.

Speakers and talent are currently being recruited and more details will be forthcoming as the target date nears. Donations and volunteers are needed to make this rally a MAGA success!

Event Disclaimer: This is a peaceful rally, Act worthy of yourselves. If your intentions are not peaceful, this is not the event for you.

FAQs

1. Where can I find more information:

2. How do I donate to support this event.

Please donate through our website: www.onewiththefirst.com

3. How do I volunteer:

If you would like to be a speaker, performer or helper, contact us via email with your information to [email protected] . Please provide your contact information and what services you would like to provide.

Event Organizers:

Christopher Anderson (410) 209-9046

Mary Phelps (443) 831-1196

SOURCE Think Freedom First

