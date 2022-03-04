Think Global Media / Global Filmz (New York Branch) Has Had a Strong Start to the 2022 New Year

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Global Media dba Global Filmz has already taken 2022 by the reigns. It's barely two months into the new year and the Global Filmz New York Branch has completed a full-length SAG feature film and has already moved on to filming another major production project.

This current work in progress is a full feature documentary on boxer Chris Colbert that's being produced by OnlyFans. The team at the Global Filmz NYC are fully immersed in production stages of the project now and are on track for another award-worthy title under their belt.

Nathan Taupez Scinto established his production team of creatives In 2015 - only a year later, Think Global Media (dba Global Filmz) was officially founded. By 2017, Nathan Scinto was able to open a office in Brickell Miami. By 2021, he founded Global Filmz Studios and opened his 1st video production studio in Ft Lauderdale, Fl. During this time, he established another office in Manhattan, NY with plans to open a second creative space / production studio in Brooklyn, NY in the Spring of 2022.

The documentary will take viewers on a voyage through Colbert's experience in the Championship boxing circuit. The journey begins in Colbert's hometown of Flatbush Brooklyn, New York, where he made his professional debut at the Barclays Center. From there, the path leads all the way out to Las Vegas, Nevada.

That's not all Global Filmz currently has in the works…

Founder Nathan Taupez Scinto has just announced the multi-media firm will be opening yet another state-of-the-art film and video production studio. This smart studio will be located in Brooklyn, New York and has a target launch set for the spring of 2022.

This latest expansion of operations will serve to complement the firm's New York offices already well established at the World Trade Center. With the growing number of projects for that branch, adding a private production studio into the mix is the next logical step.

Like the Global Filmz Studio in Fort Lauderdale Florida, the Brooklyn production studio will be fully equipped with everything a filmmaker's heart could desire. This includes a cyc wall, programmable lighting, green screens, and standing film sets.

The film sets are of the highest quality, and most are interchangeable. They include everything from jail cells and hospital rooms to interrogation rooms and an ER set. Even a padded white psych wardroom fit to dub as an insane asylum.

As a response to Covid-19, the company has been implementing a touch-free system within the studio environment. It will be a hands-free facility so everything within the creative workspace, including music, production lights, switches, and even the music are activated by voice command.

Services will include: music videos, commercials, promo videos, docu-series and documentaries, television shows, short / full length feature film productions.

What other creative endeavors are on the horizon? A film festival.

Global Filmz Founder Nathan Taupez Scinto has recently partnered the firm with the Subculture Group to present the first Annual Subculture Film Festival.

The 3-day Film Festival will premiere on March 18th, 19th & 20th 2022, at The Peach, Art Collective in West Palm Beach, Florida. There will be an opening and closing gala with a full weekend spent celebrating the arts in between.

Three days of live music, art shows, workshops, and of course, independent film premieres. The event's masterminds have worked in meet and greet opportunities with leading film industry professionals. In addition to showcasing their achievements thus far, the environment created over the weekend is meant to give emerging creative voices a forum to network and brainstorm.

The goal of the Subculture Film Festival is to highlight the work of local filmmakers, student filmmakers, and artists. However, the film festival will be premiering international films as well. So far, there are over 130 submissions of both national and international independent films.

Winning film submissions will receive $5,000 in cash prizes, film gear giveaways, additional networking events, and an award ceremony.

Global Filmz will be awarding winners with a head start on their next project by donating top of the line equipment rentals and film production studio time.

Media contact:

Nathan Scinto

[email protected]

888.653.2688

SOURCE Think Global Media