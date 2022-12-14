Think Global Media | Global Filmz Presents "Trolled: The Untold Island Boys Story"

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Global Filmz founder and award-winning Producer Nathan Taupez Scinto comes "Trolled: The Untold Island Boys Story". The Global Filmz crew has traveled all over the world to tell incredible stories. This time the film crew found themselves right back where it all began – in south Florida.

Their latest documentary project is an in-depth profile of the identical twin brothers and Florida natives, Alex (Flyysoulja) and Franky (Kodiyakredd) Venegas also known as the "Island Boys,"

"Trolled: The Untold Island Boys" Docu-Series Official Trailer "Trolled: The Untold Island Boys" Docu-series Executive Producer/Nathan Taupez Scinto

According to Producer Nathan Taupez Scinto, this two-part docu-series is based on the tumultuous lives of the Venegas brothers, whose professional success is juxtaposed with their personal struggles. Supported by exclusive interviews with both those closest to the Venegas brothers, they share intimate details of their battles, including bouts of poverty, abusive relationships, addiction, arrests, incarceration, and near-death experiences. Like many, the complexities of their family's dynamic complicate their attempts at true healing.

This series takes an unprecedented deep dive into the systematic development of their brand through otherwise unconventional means. As well as dissecting an emerging multi-million-dollar revenue stream that has been built by a strategic plan of action known as "Trolling" for the purpose of gaining "Clout" that has taken social media by storm.

The project was shot on location in south Florida and recently wrapped post-production in New York. It will soon be released online to the public in February of 2023

The twins' childhood is analogous to many in the current generation creating a sense of callousness amongst young adults worldwide. Armed with the internet, many have taken the opportunity to both create and destroy the works of others. Morphing from a world where only food and movie critics were relevant, now, everyone's' opinion "matters." In this series, the Venegas brothers will serve as our real-life example to explore how this toxicity, combined with social media can be leveraged to build a notable platform and profitable brand.

"I always knew that me and my brother were going to make it. I just didn't know we were going to make it off of hate." - Alex 'Flyysoulja' Venegas

The Takeaway:

This documentary will show that anyone with enough ambition can invent and even reinvent themselves for the world to take notice. We will shed a brighter light on the twins and allow the viewers to look at them from a totally different perspective as they articulate their story of how they strategically navigated their way to notoriety through this toxic organism we call the internet. Although thought by many to be accidental, It's a game of chess, not checkers…strategic.

"Trolled: The Untold Island Boys Story '' will premiere February 2023 on Amazon Prime Video & gdocs.tv

