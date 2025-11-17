Think Global Media Group Films Tequila Empire Episode 5 & 6 in Marbella, Spain

MARBELLA, Spain, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Global Media Group announces the filming of Episodes 5 & 6 of the acclaimed docu-series Tequila Empire, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Marbella, Spain.

This episode marks a dramatic turning point in the series as the Fitzpatrick family grapples with drama, family tension, and high-stakes business challenges.

The episode follows Rob and Dion Fitzpatrick as they travel with their family to Spain in search of Lee Fitzpatrick, Dion's older brother, who disappeared in Las Vegas on the night of Rob's birthday celebration. The mysterious disappearance casts a long shadow over the family's glamorous trip, blending heartfelt moments with gripping drama.

In Marbella, Rob Fitzpatrick — Co-Founder of Naked Diablo Tequila — confronts his European division shareholders, Max Heilbron and Laurent Palermo, over the brand's slow sales across Europe. The tense meeting erupts into a heated debate, with Max and Laurent attributing the issue to labeling problems, while Rob demands accountability and renewed vision. The confrontation underscores the pressures of running a global lifestyle empire and the personal toll behind the business success.

Amid the heated exchanges, Max Heilbron introduces Dutch entrepreneur, social media influencer, and television personality Jesse Meester to Rob Fitzpatrick, aiming to expand Naked Diablo's reach into the Netherlands. However, the introduction does not go as smoothly as planned. While Jesse expresses enthusiasm for bringing the brand to the Netherlands, he and Max are met with less than open arms as the unresolved European sales dispute lingers in the background. The encounter underscores the fragile nature of international partnerships and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Naked Diablo's European operations.

Adding balance and flair to the episode, the Fitzpatrick women shine on-screen. Carla and Mia Fitzpatrick reconnect with longtime friends and social media influencers Ellie & Daisey O'Donnell, bringing Marbella's elite social scene to life. Meanwhile, Michelle Fitzpatrick enjoys a glamorous day of shopping with Grace Tolan and Olga Romanchuk, capturing the city's vibrant luxury culture.

Mike Rodger speaks to Rob about becoming a partner in the European operation.

Throughout their stay, the family attends several exclusive galas and high-end events, where glamour meets underlying tension. Beneath the polished exterior of Marbella's nightlife, unresolved emotions and business friction create an atmosphere thick with intrigue.

"Filming in Marbella brought a unique energy to this chapter of Tequila Empire," says Rob Fitzpatrick, Executive Producer. "This episode shows both the beauty and the strain of balancing family, business, and the pursuit of global success. It's raw, it's real, and it's a reminder that even in paradise, not everything is picture-perfect."

Nathan Taupez Scinto, Supervising Producer, adds: "Episodes 5 and 6 dig deeper than ever before. The Fitzpatrick family's story in Marbella is more than luxury and lifestyle — it's about connection, accountability, and perseverance. It's one of the most emotionally charged episodes we've produced."

Produced by Think Global Media Group, Tequila Empire continues to captivate audiences with its blend of family dynamics, international business intrigue, and cinematic storytelling.

Executive Producer: Rob Fitzpatrick

Supervising Producer: Nathan Taupez Scinto

About Think Global Media Group

Think Global Media Group is an international film and television production company specializing in premium cinematic storytelling. Known for its distinctive approach to luxury, culture, and lifestyle entertainment, the company continues to create dynamic projects that resonate with audiences worldwide.

