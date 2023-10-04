THINK Global School's Revolutionary Approach to Learning A Winner at the 2023 PIEoneer Awards

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Global School (TGS), the world's first traveling high school, has proudly announced its victory in achieving the Progressive Education Delivery Award at this year's 2023 PIEoneer Awards.

Through the Progressive Education Delivery Award, 41 independent judges applauded THINK Global School's ground-breaking approach to holistic education, tailored to equip students with essential 21st-century skills and knowledge for a rapidly evolving world.

The PIEoneer Awards take place annually in London, England
Students at THINK Global School gain an education through firsthand experiences of the world.
Lee Carlton, Marketing Director at TGS, expressed, "Being celebrated by the PIEoneer Awards is both humbling and exhilarating, and we appreciate their importance in the world of education. It validates our dedication to delivering a progressive, student-centered education that shapes well-rounded, globally aware citizens."

A School for the Future

Standing at the forefront of education, THINK Global School differentiates itself from other schools by employing a teaching framework that departs from traditional models. It combines travel and experiential learning with project-based learning to develop critical thinking, student agency, problem-solving, and global citizenship skills.

Students at TGS have the unique opportunity to study in multiple countries during their tenure, gaining firsthand experiences of diverse cultures, environments, and challenges. This immersion instills in students a global perspective, enhancing their understanding of interconnectivity and interdependence.

Central to this is engaging in projects relevant to their surroundings. Each term, students select from one of four teacher-led projects to work on while in country. These carefully crafted projects feature driving questions that explore unique aspects of the host country and often incorporate futuristic disciplines like artificial intelligence, genomics, environmental systems, and digital networks.

Key attributes that differentiate THINK Global School include:

  1. A Global Campus: Instead of a single brick-and-mortar location, students learn in various countries, ensuring they receive a truly global education.
  2. Technological Integration: The school seamlessly incorporates modern technology into its curriculum, ensuring students are tech-savvy and prepared for the digital age.
  3. Cultural Sensitivity and Inclusion: TGS emphasizes understanding and respecting diverse viewpoints, fostering empathy, and promoting open dialogue.
  4. Sustainability Focus: Students are educated on global issues like climate change and sustainability, encouraging them to become changemakers in their communities.

Olivia Abraham, a Class of 2023 graduate, shared, "Before TGS, it never felt like education was in my control. Now, at the end of this journey, I've not only learned academically but also found that my education has become very personal. I'm eager to learn in whatever way I can, and that learning is something I cherish rather than something that feels like a chore. Students don't all learn information in the same way, and TGS doesn't shy away from that challenge - it embraces it."

The PIEoneer Awards Now Represent the Education Gold Standard

The PIEoneer Awards, held annually since 2011, shine a spotlight on pioneering efforts in the international education sector. With a distinguished panel of judges representing geographical and professional diversity, the PIEoneers recognize individuals and organizations pushing professional standards, evolving their engagement, or redefining the international student experience.

For further details or to schedule an interview, please contact Lee Carlton at [email protected] or 626-390-9097.

