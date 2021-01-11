Think, LLP Acquires Black Line Group

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Think, LLP ("Think") announced today that it has acquired Black Line Group, a specialty tax services firm based in Minneapolis, MN which provides Research & Development ("R&D") Tax Credit Services in the United States.

"The Black Line Group acquisition truly compliments Think's expertise as a national leader in R&D Tax Credits and other federal & state incentives," said Brian Pluckhan, Managing Partner of Think.

Think Advisory Board Member, Jay Nisberg, assisted with transaction negotiations and commented "synergies are strong in that both firms are passionate about providing an exceptional client experience, acting with the highest level of integrity, and delivering significant business value."

With this transaction, Black Line Group joins Think's family of companies. The Black Line Group name, leadership team, and all employees will continue to operate business as normal. No further terms were disclosed.

Think consists of former Big-4 partners from the national tax practices, attorneys, CPAs, engineers, and other professionals. The firm teams with regional/local CPAs and corporate tax departments in delivering specialized tax services including R&D Tax Credits, Employee Retention Credits, Sales & Use Tax Consultation, Cost Segregation Studies, Export Incentives and more. For additional information about both firms, visit www.thinkllp.com and www.blacklinegrp.com.

