Think LLP Announces Two New Partners

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Think, LLP ("Think") announced today that Christine Bustamante has joined the firm as a Partner. Christine will be leading Think's incentives, site selection and location analysis business. With almost 30 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, Christine joined Think after almost 22 years at KPMG LLP where she had been the national leader of its Global Location and Expansion Services practice. Christine has worked with companies around the country in a variety of industries as they made critical investment decisions on where to locate and expand facilities. She specializes in negotiating tax and non-tax business incentives, as well as financing alternatives, with states and local communities. Christine has also provided economic development services to public sector clients, reviewing competitiveness and tax incentive policies.

"Christine truly compliments and enhances Think's expertise as a national leader in state credit and incentives," said Jeff Morris, a founding Partner of Think.

We also want to welcome Chris Craft to the firm as Partner. Chris will be leading the Indirect Tax business which includes both compliance and consulting. Chris will also take a lead role in market development of CARES Act initiatives that include Employee Retention Credits and Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grants. Chris joins Think after 23 years with KPMG LLP where he led the Pacific Southwest Indirect Tax Practice. Chris notes, "With the tremendous government stimulus, changes in recent case law, tax reform, disasters and shifts in commerce there has never been a better time to be in the tax consulting business."

Think consists of former Big-4 partners from the national tax practices, attorneys, CPAs, engineers, and other professionals. The firm teams with regional/local CPAs and corporate tax departments in delivering specialized tax services including R&D Tax Credits, Employee Retention Credits, Sales & Use Tax Consultation, Cost Segregation Studies, Export Incentives and more. For additional information, visit www.thinkllp.com.

