Think Outside The Cereal Box! Marble Slab Creamery® And MaggieMoo's® Introduces New Cereal Milk Ice Cream And Treats

Cereal Milk Ice Cream is a nostalgic combination of yellow cake batter and marshmallow flavors. It pairs perfectly with Froot Loops® and mini marshmallow mix-ins and marshmallow topping. As always, customers are invited to direct their delicious with the new flavor by adding unlimited mix-ins of their choice. No spoon is needed for the Cereal Milk Shake! Blended with Cereal Milk Ice Cream and Froot Loops®, the shake features a swirl of marshmallow cream and is topped with whipped cream and a garnish of more Froot Loops®.

"Everyone knows the best part of enjoying cereal is the milk! These treats are inspired by the childhood nostalgia of putting down the spoon and drinking every last drop of sweet cereal milk right from the bowl," said Sarina Lindsey, director of marketing for Marble Slab Creamery and MaggieMoo's. "With this new flavor, Marble Slab Creamery and MaggieMoo's is giving everyone permission to eat ice cream for breakfast this summer – you're going to want to take a trip down memory lane with us!"

Marble Slab Creamery, a leading purveyor of chef created super-premium hand-mixed ice cream and the innovator of the frozen slab technique, was founded in 1983. Every batch of Marble Slab Creamery ice cream is fresh made in small batches in store using dairy from local farms and flavor ingredients from around the world. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in, Bahrain, Canada, Guam, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the United States.

