PLANO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Power Solutions, a leader in tech-enabled utility infrastructure management solutions, announces the acquisition of Lamar Technical Services Inc. (LTSI), expanding its portfolio with complementary services. Together, the companies are committed to driving innovation, enhancing customer support, and maintaining service excellence.

Think Power Solutions Acquires Lamar Technical Services Inc.

With over 25 years of experience, LTSI has been recognized as a leader in the Texas utility sector, consistently exceeding client expectations. Based in Cedar Park and Conroe, Texas, LTSI specializes in GIS data collection, construction staking and layout, easement research, and other services.

Think Power Solutions has been serving electric utility customers across Texas, the Southeast, and the Midwest for more than a decade. For the past four years, Think Power Solutions has been consistently rated as a Great Place to Work, with over 90% employee satisfaction. Additionally, Fortune magazine has recognized Think Power Solutions as one of the 48 Best Workplaces in Texas among small and medium-sized businesses for the last two years.

"We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter with a partner who shares our vision for transforming energy and utility space. We are honored to join forces with LTSI," said Hari Vasudevan, Founder & CEO of Think Power Solutions. He added, "We will leverage this partnership to propel Think Power Solutions' innovation and shape the future of utility and infrastructure excellence. As part of our growth strategy, we'll continue to seek expansion through M&As, focusing on infrastructure-led businesses."

"Think Power Solutions' employee-centric culture was a major factor in our decision to partner with them. We're excited to build on their impressive achievements and drive further growth in the energy and utility sector," said Larry J. Krenek, Founder, Lamar Technical Services Inc.



About Think Power Solutions

Think Power Solutions is a leading tech-enabled utility infrastructure solutions provider. With a client-centric approach, innovative solutions, and a culture of excellence, Think Power Solutions continues to attract top talent and deliver industry-leading services and products.

For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com

