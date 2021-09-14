The first confirmed episodes are:

"Chain of favors"

For the first few years, The Epoch Times was a small, low-budget newspaper handed out for free on New York Street corners, but in 2016 it made changes that transformed it into one of the most influential digital media outlets in the country.

Mr. Zhang Tianling, one of the ones responsible for the creation and growth of The Epoch Times, defended his ultra-conservative ideological principles and defined The New York Times as a far-left media.

"The hand that rocks the cradle. Steve Bannon"

Bannon is responsible for Mr. Trump's most controversial policies and statements, for far-right populism in European countries, for fraudulent information, for the illegal theft of personal data of millions of Facebook users, for the fraud in obtaining funds for the construction of the border wall between the United States and Mexico for which he is being investigated and imprisoned.

"Interrupted innocence"

Dragon Springs, is the headquarters of the Falun Gong religious movement.

The polarization of the people of Deerpark is at an all-time high because of the irregularities reported for the location and security of the Dragon Hills facility and permitted by the local authorities. Media outlets linked to the movement are becoming major players on the conservative side of the U.S. media, supporting Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency and his return to "far-right populist" messaging.

"#StormTheCapitol"

On January 6, one of the darkest episodes in the recent history of the United States occurred. In the days leading up to the riots, federal agencies and the Capitol Police did not issue any severe warnings that the rally could turn violent, despite countless posting on social media and right-wing sites promising clashes. Benni Thompson called it an "assault on democracy and law enforcement.

Six and a half months after the riot happened, the assault on the US. Congress has once again captured the world's attention.

This documentary will give you a chance to look at both sides of the story.

SOURCE Hello Think